Hot and Fresh

The Richmond dining scene has gone through a serious growth spurt in the past two years, feeding our appetite for intriguing wines, sustainably roasted coffee and authentic cuisine from around the world. We’ve tracked down 25 places (listed in no particular order) worthy of a spot on that coveted culinary wish list, including an umami-forward pop-up, a boulangerie rising to the occasion, an arepa spot we’d visit for every meal and a dive bar turned garden party. These local concepts made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022, quickly establishing themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full.

× Expand Friends having a drink at Hatch Local (Photo by Jay Paul)

Hatch Local

400 Hull St., hatchlocalfoodhall.com

One of life’s most debated questions: What to eat? If you’re looking to ease the decision-making, bao, smoothie bowls, a chopped cheese sandwich and a stiff drink await at Hatch Local. A first for Richmond’s burgeoning food and beverage scene, the food hall opened in March, offering a choose-your-own noshable adventure complete with a cafe and cocktail bar. Vendors include the Mexican-influenced Sincero from Alex Bobadilla and Karen Negvesky; Fat Kid Sandwiches from husband-and-wife duo Liz Clifford and Jon Martin; a second wellness, juice and smoothie bar location of The Beet Box from owner Ashley Lewis; Cambodian fare at Royal Pig from Vanna Hem and Adam Stull; the patty-forward Bully Burger and the fried chicken spot Buttermilk and Honey from Lindsey Hospitality; and the Alewife spinoff Odyssey Fish. —EM

Fat Rabbit Bakery

2025 Venable St., fat-rabbit.com

Open since August, this Union Hill addition in the former Pomona space satisfies our hankering for sweets and keeps us coming back — and early at that, as treats are known to sellout quickly. Owner and baker Ellyn Hopper offers a blend of traditional classics including fresh fruit or savory galettes alongside fun riffs on childhood favorites such as hop tarts, a spin on the icing-topped toaster pastries, or “Lyle-O Oreos," named after her lop-eared bunny, Lyle. Also known for her knack for cakes, Hopper often adorns her stunning creations with bright edible flowers or a topper of cascading caramel or chocolate. Be sure to snag a slice or peep the menu that is handwritten and changes daily. —EM

Chamo’s Arepa House

8211 Hull Street Road, chamosarepahouseva.com

There’s much praise to be sung for the titular delights at Chamo’s, and the best part is that you can order them for breakfast, lunch or dinner. A warning: If you eat an egg and cheese arepa stuffed with plantains and chorizo in the a.m., chances are you’re skipping lunch. Pork, chicken and shredded beef fillings are tender and amply seasoned, while the arepas burst with robust white corn flavor, beautifully crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Chamo’s also has an enticing, secret, preorder-only menu item that will blow diners away: owner Otto Rodriguez’s paella, a recipe he spent over 25 years perfecting during his time in Miami and Orlando. Allow at least four hours for prep to receive an Instagram-worthy platter of crispy rice, peas, shrimp, chorizo, lobster, clams, veggies, whatever you want. (And speaking of IG, follow him via @ottopaella.) —BC

Black Lodge

3200 Rockbridge St., rvablacklodge.com

If Black Lodge were a person, it would be the descendant of a long line of incredible bars. Its grandpa was a honky-tonk dive bar with a mechanical bull, while its mom sowed her wild oats as a goth basement bar in the East Village. And now, Black Lodge is carrying on this boozy legacy as an effortlessly hip spot where a good time is practically guaranteed. The food and drink menu at Black Lodge is a direct reflection of what its owners — who also head Brenner Pass next door — crave after a long shift, which translates to crushable bites, unfussy drinks and, of course, caviar. While the Lodge’s Tower of Power — a two-tiered spire of indulgence in the form of wings, patty melts, hot dogs and fries — is the star of any baller Lodge sesh, for a more low-key option, a roller dog is always waiting. —SG

× Expand Szechuan chicken and fried chicken banh mi at Native Plate (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Native Plate

1203 E. Main St., nativeplaterva.com

Growing up in the restaurant industry makes for oodles of teachable moments, from how to pour a proper soju shot to keep the sediment from reaching an imbiber’s lips to why steamed, bready bao differs from other styles of Chinese dumplings. The one that resonates most firmly with Native Plate owner Lorna Bedford is how to explain the heat levels of savory-spicy Thai chiles, learned from her mother, Sunisa Polishuk, the chef-owner of Mom’s Siam. Native Plate will never need a bar rescue. Cocktails are classy, made with choice spirits. They’re dead sexy, too, with oversized ice cubes made of coconut water and edible flowers. Food is inspired by Asian street fare: pho, poke tuna, octopus larb salad, Szechuan chicken — all dishes that lend themselves to nibbling in a verdant dining room bursting with natural fibers and plants. —GS

× Expand Crispy fish tacos with roasted jalapeno aioli, pickled cabbage and pico de gallo at Conejo (Photo by April Greer)

Conejo

5820 Patterson Ave., Suite 103, conejococina.com

My first experience at Conejo was so flavorfully vivid, I could list every dish and drink I’d order again without pause: cucumber-jalapeno margarita with a Tajin rim; tostadas de pescado with tuna sashimi, avocado, fried hibiscus and crispy leek; cochinita de atún tacos; braised beef sopes; and a frozen Mucho Mas margarita. Surprisingly affordable, Conejo is the latest concept from Big Kitchen Hospitality owners Jeff Grant and husband and wife John and Susan Davenport. A Mexico City transplant and cookbook author, Conejo partner and Executive Chef Danny Mena conceived the menu, drawing on the spices and techniques of his homeland. The restaurant sources heirloom corn from small family farms in Mexico, and Sub Rosa Bakery mills it daily to make fresh masa for tortillas, chips and more. —EM

Jardin

1520 W. Main St., legardenparty.com

Netflix and Chill and Show Me the Bubbles (complete with a pic of Cuba Gooding Jr. from “Jerry Maguire”) are just a couple of ways that wines are categorized at Jardin. The juicy business is part store, part vino lair and part garden party. Grisette’s playful grape-centric sister concept keeps things fun and fresh, two words that might not come to mind when thinking about wine. One day guests may find brats grilling on the patio, and on another, employees might be poppin’ magnums (and sometimes popcorn). If someone told us 10 years ago that the dingy college watering hole known to play "The Bachelor” and NFL football simultaneously, aka Baja Bean Co., would transform into a prime spot for oenophiles and fans of jamon Iberico, we probably would’ve said, “You’re cut off.” —EM

Afterglow Coffee Cooperative

1719 Summit Ave., afterglowcoffee.com

If you’re looking for a feel-good RVA success story, look no further than Afterglow Coffee Cooperative. In April, a crew of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters alumni started their own employee-owned buzzy business: a moody, plant-heavy, slightly retro, no-frills cafe in Scott’s Addition that doubles as a solid work-from-home space. It’s helmed by Julius Delacruz, Aimee Makiand, Eric Mason, Allison Maves and Alan Smith, and patrons can expect to see their faces often, behind the barista bar or roasting in the back of the shop. Coffee shows off here, with pour-over setups and sleek espresso mugs scattered among the tables. Pastries are supplied by Arley Cakes and the Scandinavian-inspired Axelsdotter bakery, along with burritos from Sous Casa. —EM

× Expand Octopus from Pinky’s (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Pinky’s

3015 Norfolk St., pinkysrva.com

First things first: No one makes octopus as tender as Pinky’s. It’s astounding. Lusciously smoky and chargrilled, it’s served over black garlic and paprika oil with tangy grilled radicchio and a Hasselback potato. The vibe at Pinky’s is laid-back but elegant, the service is solid, and they know how to put together a relatively brief wine list that can please everyone at the table. The love is palpable, and it’s no surprise, given that chef and co-owner Stephen DeRaffele named the place after his late mother and serves a meatball dish she made for him as a child. Gluten-free folks, run here for the best fried chicken sandwich you may ever have in your life. —BC

Cobra Burger

400 N. 27th St., cobraburger.com

Cobra Burger has planted its flag on the corner of 27th and Marshall streets in Church Hill — for metalheads, for social justice and for deliciously sloppy burgers. Opening in early 2021 after amassing a cult following as a pop-up, Cobra Burger, owned by Adam Musselman, Joshua James Franklin, Kevin Kennedy and Mike Epps, wasted no time establishing a reputation for some of the best burgers, not just in Richmond but in the country, defending their position on the CBS chat show “The Talk,” where Musselman slayed the competition. Maybe it’s the fact that they grind Virginia-sourced, grass-fed beef in-house every single day, or maybe the secret is in the sauce — specifically Cobra Sauce, a drool-inducing combo of Duke’s mayo, ketchup, Calabrian chiles and, well, secrets. —SG

Sloop John B

1420 N. Parham Road, Suite M226, sloopjohnbrva.com

Have you ever listened to The Beach Boys and wondered, “What’s a sloop?” Garland Taylor’s Caribbean-inspired taco shop at Regency Square, Sloop John B, answers that question by hanging an actual sloop — a sailboat with one mast and two sails — from its ceiling. The visually mesmerizing space sweeps diners away to warm weather vacations, without the airfare. Walk upstairs to sip tropical drinks, listen to live music or attend a pop-up yoga class in the immense rooftop lounge. One of the main highlights at Sloop John B is the bar, with draft libations, fast service, and homemade mixers and syrups. Fresh-juice margaritas are affordable, perfectly complementing the housemade tortillas wrapped around Sloop's Baja-style tacos stuffed with seafood. —GS

Young Mother

instagram.com/youngmotherva

A Japanese- and Korean-inspired pop-up that debuted last year, Young Mother is known to have a lengthy waitlist, but diners say it’s worth every bit of hype. Taking over the kitchen of Restaurant Adarra once a month, chef Daniel Harthausen has been finding his culinary footing through the evolution of various iterations of his dishes, presenting offerings that range from yakitori omakase to snack-heavy menus dubbed “midnight dinner.” Words of advice: Slide up into Young Mother’s DMs to get added to the reservation list, and when the time comes, order the entire menu, relish in every drop of broth and, if so inclined, bring that bowl straight to the lips — everyone in view will understand the devotion. P.S.: The 26-year-old chef is a contestant on the HBO Max show “The Big Brunch.” —EM

JewFro

1721 E. Franklin St., jewfrorestaurant.com

Fusion at its best, this marriage of African and Jewish cuisine packs an unexpected, hyper-flavorful punch. Dishes such as West African curried potato kugel, challah with awaze butter and spicy zigni brisket help get that point across, proving how flawlessly these two cuisines come together and showcasing how hot-weather spices enliven and brighten cozy comfort food. During lunch, the Shockoe spot transforms into a deli, offering housemade pastrami with latke crisps and ras el hanout slaw, as well as peri-peri chicken sandwiches that deserve a dunk in an accompanying bowl of matzo ball soup. JewFro’s bar program is also one of the most successfully playful and creative in the city, making use of lesser-utilized ingredients such as sumac, cigar syrup and activated charcoal. —BC

× Expand Megan Hopkins, owner of Celladora Wines (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Celladora Wines

111-B N. Lombardy St., celladorawines.com

Since opening in January, Celladora has cemented itself as the wine pro’s wine shop, thanks to owner Meghan Hopkins’ deftly curated selection of unique and interesting bottles. On its shelves, visitors will find the kind of wines that quench thirst, wake up palates and inspire curiosity. But its kitchen, helmed by chef Ben Burakoff, shines just as brilliantly as the bottles, with deceptively simple seasonal plates that reveal both a mastery of technique and a surplus of refined taste. Celladora’s nimble, adaptable dining room also plays host to visiting acts, including the team from Brooklyn’s Win Son Bakery, as well as local standouts such as Laine Myers of Oro (read more on Page 114), whose fresh pasta meets an eager audience at any number of sold-out pop-ups, and Joshua James Franklin of Cobra Burger, whose hot-ticket Lucio raclette night was a gooey, melty delight. —SG

× Expand Wood-fired broccolini with red peanut salsa, arbol chiles, cotija and lemon at Cocodrilo (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cocodrilo

5811 Grove Ave., cocodrilorva.com

The star of Cocodrilo is its wood-fired stone hearth oven, a massive, rustic, medieval-esque vessel meant for hanger steak, shrimp and plenty of vegetables. Cozy up to the bar for a 360-degree view of the fiery action in the kitchen and prime people-watching in the dining room. Serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Latin-inspired restaurant is helmed by executive chefs and co-owners Brad Slemaker, current chef of River City Roll; Rob Long, River City Roll owner and Libbie and Grove resident; and Brandon MacConnell, most notably of Walter Bundy’s Shagbark. Headed to St. Stephen’s Farmers Market on Saturday morning? Swing by Cocodrilo for a pre-shopping grab-and-go coffee and a bite. —EM

Riverside Tavern

5057 Forest Hill Ave., facebook.com/RiversideTavernRVA

Longtime residents of Forest Hill, especially the smokers, will remember The Forest. It was a dive bar’s dive bar, where cigarettes and booze flowed in the ’90s all the way up until it shuttered in 2020. Back in the day, it had a killer brunch and a welcoming patio, and now it does again with Riverside Tavern, which lands firmly in fern bar territory. Bartenders know customer’s names and standing orders, but they serve as many Negronis as shots. You’ll want to indulge regularly in the specialty cocktails created by managing partner Wade Skelton, while chef Lavell Little fills operating hours with pan-global comfort food, including steak-and-cheese hoagies with housemade whiz, an overflowing Cobb salad, Cajun shrimp Alfredo, a children’s menu and many Latin-influenced plates. The only thing smoking at the Tavern these days is the food. —GS

Birdie’s

305 W. Broad St., birdiesva.com

A cafe in the morning and an oyster saloon and wine cellar by night, Birdie’s personality morphs as the day goes on. Early hours promise lattes and housemade bagels, while happy hour teases bivalves by the dozen and the coldest martini on Broad Street, clocking in at 8 degrees Fahrenheit. Open both to members of the social club Common House and the public, Birdie’s is one of the few places where you can double down with a bite and a view of the downtown Arts District. The 20-seat eatery featuring highbrow and lowbrow offerings also encourages the good ol’ bang-bang — two visits to the same place in the same day. —EM

Coco + Hazel Bon Air

2733 McRae Road, cocoandhazel.com/bonair

The Bon Air Coco + Hazel exudes cool. In addition to blending crazy, towering shakes topped with homemade pie, cookies and cheesecake, the crew has added smoothies, hot cocoa and coffee flights. New owners (and best friends) Bindu and Kishor Barola and Pavi and Ashwa Burla purchased both locations last summer, retaining original baker Eduardo Bravo. Don’t expect a lot of changes other than more is better, says Bon Air General Manager Jenny Birmingham. Part of the sales contract was that the staff and the name, Coco + Hazel, would stay. “The vision is hosting more events, like birthday parties, and adding a third location next year,” Birmingham says. “We’re planning movie nights as well as increasing the number of savory options.” —GS

× Expand Chicano Boy Taco opened at the end of last year in Chesterfield. The dining room features a colorful mural by Staunton artist Andrew Davis. (Photo by April Greer)

Chicano Boy Taco

2003 Huguenot Road, Suite 102, chicanoboytaco.com

From food truck to Staunton brick-and-mortar to North Chesterfield Mexican-American dining destination? Not the most typical path, but South Siders — and even downtown folks seeking a fast-casual taco and Mission-style burrito shop — rejoice over Chicano Boy Taco. Located in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center, the taqueria is owned by California native Justin Hershey, formerly of The Shack in Staunton, whose exploration of his heritage results in balanced salsas (try the tomatillo-cilantro-lime), creamy elote and super-solid selections ranging from build-your-own bowls to brisket and chilled shrimp tacos. Bonus: Online ordering and a dedicated pickup area are available for those days when speedy and reliable meals are a must. —EM

× Expand Jeff Laine, owner and baker at Europa Crust (Photo by Jay Paul)

Europa Crust

1321 1/2 E. Main St., Suite 111, europacrust.com

Baker Jeff Laine’s one-man bread show has risen from being solely baked and vended from a small storefront in Shockoe Slip employing home ovens to near-catholic proportions over the last year. You’ll find his San Francisco- and French-style sourdough loaves at farmers markets, wine shops and Ellwood Thompson’s, to name just a few retail partnerships. Most importantly, Laine now has some extra hands in the kitchen, a necessity for turning out moist, crusty boules and baguettes. When Europa Crust first opened, Laine sometimes slept in a closet behind the counter in order to feed, shape and bake bread throughout the night. Nissu, a sweet Finnish bread laced with cardamom, is still on the board, but Laine’s recipe has been tweaked and lightened, yielding a fluffier texture. —GS

Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen

11501 Busy St., midlothianchefskitchen.com

One can’t mention chef David Dunlap without name-dropping. His resume includes tours with French master Alain Ducasse, The Inn at Little Washington and the original restaurant concept at Quirk Hotel, Maple & Pine. Now he’s the belle of a South Side strip mall, possessing that elusive dining combo everyone loves — locally sourced ingredients, advanced culinary techniques, gorgeous plating and plenty of parking. Dunlap nails the seasons with dishes such as burrata and compressed Asian pear with Concord grape, prosciutto and anise hyssop, while keeping beloved classics like butter-poached filet mignon and lobster velouté close at hand. Oenophiles appreciate Dunlap’s wine dinners, yet it’s brunch that calls us back. Many spots have had to eighty-six that Sunday comfort. Here it’s celebrated with fried oysters and eggs. —GS

× Expand Aleppo-spiced cauliflower steak at Jubilee (Photo by Kate Thompson)

Jubilee

1303 Hull St., ourjubileerva.com

Walking into Jubilee, from husband-and-wife team Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, guests are greeted by a feeling of history — Hull Street in its heyday. That ambiance comes from the restaurant's revamped diner aura, which is evoked by its butterscotch leather banquettes and the teal lunch counter turned bar, from which Jubilee’s often fruity classic cocktails come to life, reinvented by bar consultant Beth Dixon. The warm hospitality from Jubilee’s servers instantly sets guests at ease as they pore over a menu of dishes such as an Aleppo-spiced cauliflower steak and a West African seafood pot, as well as the recently introduced brunch. Whatever you do, leave room for dessert, from a chantilly cream carrot cake to a peanut butter crackle bar. —SG

× Expand Pit beef sandwich at Get Tight Lounge (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W. Main St., gettightrva.com

While the Fan strip of Main Street has bid farewell to several restaurants and bars in recent years, Get Tight Lounge owners Drew Schlegel (previously of Fuzzy Cactus) and Randy O’Dell (En Su Boca) aim to liven up the block. Boasting retro disco flair, Baltimore pit beef sandwiches and a cool outdoor music venue with DIY-style seating, Get Tight delivers a triple threat of good times. Curating a late-night culture — the kitchen is open until 1:30 a.m. — the eatery and watering hole exudes an “anybody can drink here” attitude, with drinks ranging from Coors Banquet tallboys to frozen vegan horchata cold brew mezcal milkshakes and housemade Fireball. Rock on, my friends. —EM

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Ave., pizzabonesrva.com

When does a pizza shop do more than simply serve pizza? When, as with Church Hill’s Pizza Bones, it becomes a neighborhood hub — a space for dance parties, weekly farm stands and Friend Bar pop-ups where you never know exactly what you’ll discover, but you know it’ll be good. Ashley Patino opened Pizza Bones in the summer of 2021 after a nomadic tour that took her from The Jasper to Charm School, with a trail of devoted fans following this pied piper of pizza. While naturally leavened, seasonally inspired pies are the goal, the feeling of community and collaboration around Pizza Bones is baked into the business model. “Being closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays helps us not only have a day off and a day for prep,” Patino explains, “but it also provides the flexibility to host pop-ups or other events.” —SG

Cafe Beignet

3 N. 17th St., cafebeignetrva.com

In 2021, baker Brittany Williams purchased a food truck, painted it Mary Kay pink and hit the road with Cafe Beignet, serving the puffy, hot, fried-to-order pastries. She quickly gained a following, finding her niche through homeowners associations, popping up in neighborhoods and at local businesses. The menu is an homage to New Orleans, with traditional sugar-dusted varieties served alongside playful twists from an apple fritter to a lemon pound cake, and even gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. A culinary school graduate, Williams expanded her sweet empire with a brick-and-mortar space in Shockoe Bottom that opened in June. —EM