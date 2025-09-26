Best Bites: September 2025

× Expand The wedge salad from Stanley’s (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Gluten-Free Breakfast Sandwich

$7 at Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox, 2620 Buford Road

Since developing an allergy years ago, I have tried countless gluten-free breakfast sandwiches. Perk’s has been my favorite by far. The crispy crust and fluffy interior of the gluten-free bagel paired with savory egg, juicy sausage and sharp cheddar cheese create an idyllic morning meal. The staff follow strict protocols, so there’s no need to worry about cross-contamination. —Bailey Miller

Lumpia

$8 at Little Nickel, 4702 Forest Hill Ave.

Growing up in California, I often ate delicious Filipino food at friends’ homes or local markets, so imagine my joy upon spotting the lumpia appetizer on the menu at Little Nickel. When a server approached carrying a platter of three tree trunks (only a slight exaggeration), I thought, “Please let that be the lumpia!” It only got better once I bit in, and the crispy wrapper dipped in bright, sweet sauce gave way to succulent, veggie-accented beef. —Kelsey Robinson

Wedge Salad

$12 at Stanley’s, 2601 Park Ave.

While cheesesteaks may be the main attraction at Stanley’s, don’t sleep on the wedge — a chunky, creamy, knife-and-fork salad that I consider a nonnegotiable when it comes to ordering. Their secret: tossing the crisp iceberg lettuce in a zippy lemon vinaigrette, giving it a touch of oomph from the start. Add housemade ranch dressing, knobs of blue cheese, bits of bacon, pickled red onions and a hard-boiled egg, and you have a perfectly indulgent pre-hoagie starter. —Eileen Mellon