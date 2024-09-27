Best Bites: September 2024

× Expand Smørrebrød at Stock Bistro & Bar (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Smørrebrød

$15-17 at Stock Bistro & Bar, 604 Hull St.

Call it a two-for-one special: Stock — the Nordic-inspired restaurant inside recently debuted contemporary furniture store Txtur in Manchester — is serving up Scandinavian smørrebrød, an open-faced sandwich experience. Rye bread is the vessel for everything from wild mushrooms and leeks to housemade gravlax (salt-cured salmon) or tarragon-vermouth chicken salad. —Eileen Mellon

Vegan Chili Bean & “Cheese” Pie

$7.95 at Proper Pie Co., 2505 E. Broad St., #100

Some of this Church Hill shop’s best menu items — both savory and sweet — are vegan. The chili bean & “cheese” hand pie pulls no punches: The mild pepper, onion and bean stew, paired with plant-based cheese, is hearty enough for a fall day and light enough to eat on the go. And the crust? Flaky as ever. —Kevin Johnson

Shlishkas Gnocchi

$23 at JewFro, 1721 E. Franklin St.

Gnocchi may be having a moment, because I’m spotting them on a lot of menus lately. JewFro serves the pasta breaded with challah crumbs, fried, then drizzled with berbere cream sauce, creating a delectable crisp-chewy bite with a touch of spice. A side of brisket ($7), served pulled and fried, is a deep, rich addition. —Mindy Kinsey