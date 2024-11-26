Best Bites: November 2024

× Expand The Tuna Melt at Wishbone Food Shop (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Tuna Melt

$12 at Wishbone Food Shop, 2 N. Sixth St.

I wasn’t sold on multigrain bread as the base for a tuna melt, but the thick slices cut from a housemade loaf proved to be a sturdy foundation. In a Mediterranean-leaning take on the deli classic, tuna is tossed in a dill-caper mayo and folded with roasted red peppers, red onion and hunks of zippy pickled celery. Get the three-bean salad as a side. —Eileen Mellon

Brulee Black Milk Tea

$4.75 at Brecotea

Silky and sweet, the brulee black milk tea — like all the drinks at this Taiwanese bakery — is made with freshly brewed tea (not concentrate) and chewy brown sugar boba pearls, plus caramelized sugar crumbles on top. Options such as sweetness, ice levels and milk are all customizable, meaning it can be made perfectly to your liking. Don’t leave without a peek at the pastries. —Bird Cox

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$5.50 (two for $10) at Marty’s Grill, 9357 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville

If you need an excuse to enjoy dessert for breakfast, Marty’s homemade cinnamon rolls are worth the calories. These jumbo-sized fluffy swirls, baked fresh every morning, are topped with a housemade cream cheese icing that’s only mildly sweet. Given the dripping, sugary sauce, you would expect each bite to be a saccharine overload, but there’s a palate-pleasing balance of flavor. —Nicole Cohen