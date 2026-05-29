Best Bites: May 2026

× Expand Muhammara (at center) from Mila’s Shawarma (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Muhammara

$9.99 at Mila’s Shawarma, 4026 MacArthur Ave.

The muhammara at Bellevue Middle Eastern eatery Mila’s Shawarma not only stands out for its scarlet-tinged hue but its ability to turn roasted red peppers, walnuts, lemon and spices into a potent sweet-and-tangy dip. Owner Ahmed Al Asani previously operated Shawarma Bistro before venturing out on his own. The pita arrives ballooning from the oven, beckoning to be pulled through the creamy spread. Order solo or as part of a dip sampler. —Eileen Mellon

VLT

$12 from Stella’s Grocery, varying locations

Lunch is supposed to be simple. The basic salad bowls and bland meal-prepping in office refrigerators prove that. But the VLT shows that lunch doesn’t have to sacrifice taste for simplicity. Vegetarian bacon stacked between fistfuls of shredded lettuce and thick tomato slices, doused in red wine vinaigrette and settled in a mayo-smothered sub roll — what more could an herbivore need? —Kevin Johnson

Camarones Mumia

$20 at Vallarta Mexican Grill Mariscos Bar, 5431 Glenside Drive

I celebrate Mexican grills slinging bottomless chips and salsa, frozen margaritas, and rapid-fire entrees. Imagine a place like that, but seafood-centric and in Glen Allen. The heart-palpitating Camarones Mumia is a half-dozen jumbo shrimp stuffed with stretchy white cheese and jacketed in bacon. Its sillage of sweet seafood and smoky pork lingers on your lips. —Genevelyn Steele