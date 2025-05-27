Best Bites: May 2025

× Expand Jane Dough’s seeded mini boule (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Seeded Mini Boule

$6 at Jane Dough RVA, instagram.com/janedough_rva

I’m a sucker for seedy bread, a crusty loaf where each bite offers different nutty notes and toasty textures. After recently discovering small-batch bread pop-up Jane Dough’s version, I have been faithfully seeking it out. To unlock a simple joy, slather a slice with a smear of good butter and a dash of flaky salt. —Eileen Mellon

La Petite Mort au Chocolat en Flambé

$15 at L’Opossum, 626 China St.

We kept putting off a visit to L’Opossum, waiting for the ever-elusive “special occasion,” but my wife’s birthday provided reason for a surprise. After our sumptuous meal, we shared “La Petite Mort,” a decadent dessert involving dark deliciousness and flames, named for the phrase describing, well, just look up “the little death.” Yes, it’s that good. —Harry Kollatz Jr.

Pup Cup

$1.50 at Davvero Gelato, 6931 Lakeside Ave.

You might be familiar with this Lakeside joint’s colorful rotation of naturally vegan gelatos and sorbets, but no cone is complete without the similarly dairy-free whipped cream. I entered a state of bliss upon sampling this pillowy, decadent, sweet-salty fluff, nearly finishing the entire cup before my dog’s whimpering brought me back to reality. Sorry, Kiwi, next time I’ll order two. *Ordering tip for humans: Ask for the “fresh whipped cream.” —Ryan Rich