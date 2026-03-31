Best Bites: March 2026

× Expand Firdaus Chocolate’s Crunchy Pistachio Kunafa chocolate bar (Photo illustration by Ryan Rich)

Seared Salmon

$35 at Brazen, 2028 W. Cary St.

A cold night before the January ice storm became a cozy evening out at Brazen, where the salmon entree shows that a simple piece of fish can be something extraordinary. The cider-spiced fillet arrived piping hot but tender within, accompanied by lusciously caramelized root veggies, crisp grilled asparagus and a puree of pumpkin curry in which I swiped every bite. The seasonal fruit chutney topping the fish added a note of tart sweetness that beautifully complemented the dish. —Mandy Loy

Pepperoni Slice

$4.34 at Pizzeria Mungo, 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

I’m a big fan of being able to just pop in somewhere for a casual slice, and my spot of the moment is Pizzeria Mungo. Its piemakers channel the pizza gods of the North, with slices served on nostalgic white paper plates and loaded with ’roni cups, fresh flurries of Parmesan and absolutely zero flop in the crust. AR’s Hot Honey is available, but I’m all about the housemade ranch — perfect for dunking the crust. —Eileen Mellon

Firdaus Chocolate Crunchy Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate Bar

$23.99 at For the Love of Chocolate, 3136 W. Cary St.

It seems like every checkout lane and endcap display is hawking some kind of dubious Dubai chocolate lately. If you’ve avoided the enigmatic confections to this point, congratulations to you (and your wallet) — but it’s time to reevaluate. The bar from Mechanicsville mother-daughter purveyors Firdaus Chocolate, while no less over the top than its counterparts, is absolutely delicious. Creamy-crunchy, sweet and salty, and imbued with local love, this is the only Dubai bar you’ll ever need. —Ryan Rich