Best Bites: March 2025

× Expand Papaya Salad from Pho Tay Do (photo by Eileen Mellon)

Papaya Salad

$9 at Pho Tay Do, 6328 Rigsby Road

In Vietnamese eatery Pho Tay Do’s papaya salad, wispy strands of shredded papaya flecked with dried beef are piled high and finished with crushed peanuts and chopped basil. A tangy, sweet, sour and salty delight, it’s an ideal starter pre-pho. —Eileen Mellon

Appam

$5.99 at Namaste, 12012 Southshore Pointe Drive

The appam at Namaste, a strip mall gem in Midlothian, is an absolute must when consuming any of their sumptuous Kerala-style Indian stews. A lightly sweet bread made from fermented rice and coconut milk, appam is cooked in a round pan so that its beautifully crispy, light edges ripple outward from a pillowy middle. —Bird Cox

Pork and Pimento Sandwich

$16 at Bell Cafe, 8319 Bell Creek Road

Earlier this year, Bell Cafe transitioned to breakfast and lunch service only, and menu changes followed. Its new pork and pimento sandwich caught my eye, presenting tender smoked pulled pork, housemade pimento cheese and cabbage slaw on a grilled potato bun. The sweetness of the slaw complements the mild heat of the pimento cheese and the succulent meat. Be sure to ask for extra napkins, as this sandwich can be messy, but it’s worth it. —Nicole Cohen