Best Bites: June 2026

× Expand Vegan aguachile at Blue Atlas (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Vegan Aguachile

$15 at Blue Atlas, 1000 Carlisle Ave. #200

This globally inspired Fulton Hill hideaway with a skyline view hosts multiday Vegan Takeover dinners every few months, drawing regulars and out-of-towners — including my mom and her husband — who always make a trip to the city for the series. A must-order menu mainstay is the aguachile: bold, bright and tangy, with hearts of palm standing in for seafood, swimming in a creamy avocado and spicy lime broth, served with crispy yuca chips. —Eileen Mellon

Avocado Toast

$19 at Can Can Brasserie, 3120 W. Cary St.

I’m grateful my first taste of this brunch staple came during an inaugural visit to Can Can with my fiance. Vibrant avocado anchors baby greens, bright seasoning and sharp shallots on toasted miche, plus extras that add real heft. Egg white and lump crab satisfied completely, while tangy remoulade drew an audible “Mmm.” A fitting choice for a weekend lunch date. —Kelsey Robinson

Meatball Sub

$12.50 at Joe’s Inn, 205 N. Shields Ave.

I’m not normally a big fan of meatball subs, but the flavor in Joe’s Inn’s homemade Greek meatballs could convert me. Topped with provolone cheese and meat sauce, it melts into a savory symphony of deliciousness. The crispy sub roll is the perfect bookend to the meaty mixture. Don’t forget to add some crunchy onion rings on the side. —Nicole Cohen