Best Bites: July 2026

× Expand Shakshuka at The Griffin Lounge (Photo by Jay Paul)

Shakshuka

$11.99 at The Griffin Lounge, 108 E. Washington St., Petersburg

“It’s like a punch to the face with overwhelming flavor,” says chef Brandon Wilkinson of The Griffin Lounge, located in the old Trailways bus station in Petersburg. For the Middle Eastern-inspired dish, Wilkinson makes his own garlic oil and adds it to steamed eggs, sauteed peppers and caramelized onions in a savory tomato sauce. The Griffin Lounge has a second location in Carytown; they just offer bakery items, however. —Jay Paul

Peanut Mochi

$2 each at Son of China Panda Pop-up, 616 N. Sheppard St.

When longstanding takeout spot China Panda posted about hosting a morning dim sum cafe, it was game on. While the menu had everything from “church-famous” egg tarts to sticky rice cakes, it was the homemade peanut mochi that had me exclaim, “Damn, I wish I’d ordered more.” The soft, stretchy rice ball is stuffed with crushed peanuts, coconut flakes and sesame seeds for a fun, fresh, textural treat. —Eileen Mellon

BoneZone

$15 at Little Nickel, 4702 Forest Hill Ave.

With a savory, citrusy “wow” moment in each sip, the BoneZone delivers. The cocktail is a boozy mixture of bourbon, aged rum, Stiggins’ Fancy pineapple rum, overproof rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, Falernum and Ramazzotti liqueurs, lime, and pineapple. It’s topped off with a charred cinnamon stick and an orange slice and — the best part — served in a skull-shaped glass. —Nicole Cohen