Best Bites: July 2025

Al Pastor Tacos from Tacos El Ingeniero (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Al Pastor Tacos

$3.99 at Tacos El Ingeniero, 7429 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield

The first time I had Tacos El Ingeniero’s al pastor tacos, I’d spotted their glistening spit beneath a tent at the Latino Farmers Market. The stacked, seasoned pork — sliced to order and packed into handmade corn tortillas — summoned me. At the market and their brick-and-mortar space, find a bar stocked with fresh radishes, limes, onions, cilantro and salsas. Noteworthy: The restaurant opens at 9 a.m. daily and serves breakfast tacos. —Eileen Mellon

Expand Salted Caramel Gelato from Stella's (Photo by Ryan Rich)

Salted Caramel Gelato With Halvah and Greek Honey

$10 at Stella’s, 1012 Lafayette St.

Earlier this year, our rental company offered us a gift card as an incentive for renewing our lease. After five months of unreturned calls and emails and a few in-person confrontations, they finally delivered on their promise. We spent it in the best possible way: a date night capped with Stella’s salted caramel gelato, an exclusive flavor by Gelati Celesti that’s Greek-ified with crumbly cocoa halvah (a crushed sesame seed confection) and ambrosial honey. Sweet victory. —Ryan Rich

Steamed Pork Buns

$3.50 each at Dumpling & Noodle Cart, 3321 W. Cary St.

Finding our Sunday afternoon dampened by rain, my friend and I recently scrambled into this aromatic and affordable dumpling haven. We ordered steamed buns that were perfectly pillowy and warm, enveloping juicy Chinese barbecued pork. The buns went for a flavorful dunk in the complimentary hoisin sauce while we indulged in our favorite sport of people-watching from the inviting window seats. —Anna Kiepke