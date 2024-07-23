Best Bites: July 2024

× Expand Sesame bagels at Sunday Bagel (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Sesame Bagels

$18 per half dozen at Sunday Bagel

This isn’t the first time I’ve mentioned Sunday Bagel, but there’s a reason I can’t stop talking about the pop-up from spouses Jesse and Julie Roberts. Now available weekly via preorder, the superbly studded sourdough rounds are up for grabs on a more frequent basis. Snag a tub of pickled pepper cream cheese to go with your order. —Eileen Mellon

Pimento Croquettes

$8 at Heritage, 1627 W. Main St.

I know I can’t try everything on every menu in town, and that’s where happy hour specials and appetizers come in. Most recent top deal: pimento croquettes at Heritage. Pimentos and cheese are panko breaded then fried and served with a slightly acidic, slightly sweet tomato aioli. Typically $8, during happy hour (5 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar) they’re just $5. —Kevin Johnson

Banana Pudding

$4.55 at Q Barbeque, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway

It’s easy to fill up on Q Barbeque’s wide selection of smoked meats, but hungry customers should also save room for the housemade banana pudding. Featuring roasted bananas and classic vanilla wafers, it’s a sweet and satisfying dinner addendum. Plus, it’s Southern tradition to enjoy it post-barbecue. —Nicole Cohen