Best Bites: January 2026

× Expand Mushroom porridge by Hem and Her (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Mushroom Porridge

$14 at Hem and Her

When the Hem and Her brunch pop-up aligned with one of Richmond’s rare accumulating snowstorms, it felt like a life win. By the time I arrived, they were sold out of everything except the buh baw pset (mushroom congee), but the creamy rice porridge, studded with petite mushrooms and topped with chili crisp and scallions, was a warm, nourishing bowl of comfort. The next brunch pop-up is March 1. —Eileen Mellon

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$14.50 at Hondos Steak House, 4120 B Cox Road, Glen Allen

This decadent dessert provides the best of both worlds for a symphony of flavor to delight the palate. Traditional bananas Foster complements a New York-style cheesecake, but the cherry on top (there are no actual cherries) is the rum sauce served flambé, enhancing every bite. Fresh berries and banana slices with a chocolate sauce rim complete a delicious dinner addendum. —Nicole Cohen

Expand Billy Philly at 821 Cafe (Photo courtesy 821 Cafe)

Billy Philly

$15 at 821 Cafe, 825 W. Cary St.

While some cities have strong opinions on how a Philly cheesesteak should be done (I’m looking at you, City of Brotherly Love), RVA is thankfully more open-minded in its approach. Cary Street standby 821 Cafe began making its faux-meat Billy Philly before many places even tried a meatless substitute. Loaded with plenty of peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, this veggie version imitates the classic well; just don’t call it a healthy alternative. —Kevin Johnson