Best Bites: January 2025

The Tony

$16 at Susie’s, 1600 W. Cary St.

Warm, comforting, nostalgia-inducing: The Tony, a crave-worthy brisket sandwich from newly opened Jewish-Moroccan deli Susie’s, is a winter pick-me-up in handheld form. Slow-cooked slabs of thick brisket are topped with melted Swiss, faintly sweet caramelized onions and a zingy horseradish crema. Get cozy in a glimmering, curtain-adorned corner of the dining room and order a bowl of matzo ball soup to bring the meal home. —Eileen Mellon

English Muffin Bread

$7.50 at Montana Gold Bread Co., 3543 W. Cary St.

White bread is sometimes used as a defining example of something boring or unimaginative, but Carytown’s Montana Gold Bread Co. is carrying out a decades-long campaign to change that perception. Enter: English muffin bread. Yeasty, chewy and more flavorful than its basic Wonder Bread archetype, this loaf has made me look forward to a morning slice of toast. It’s great with butter, but even better with jam or honey. —Kevin Johnson

The Velveteen

$16 at Goldwing, 910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

As far as getting a cocktail in Richmond, I have yet to discover a destination as elegant and lively as Goldwing. It’s not a place you stumble upon, as there is no signage indicating that a decadent, dark and cozy lounge lies behind its doors. Enjoying a live jazz band while sipping on The Velveteen — a silky-smooth, sumac-infused riff on a sour — at this recently debuted bar from the owners of adjacent Fighting Fish is the perfect way to spend a night in Scott’s Addition. —Abbi Bennett