Best Bites: December 2025

Broccoli Burger

$12 at Remedy Burger, 1509 Belleville St.

With the Broccoli Burger, this Staunton-born staple proves it pays to take risks. Now available at Remedy’s location inside The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition, the dish melds minced broccoli and Parmesan cheese into a thin, crispy smashpatty. Pickles, onions, iceberg lettuce, American cheese and Remedy sauce round out the toppings, giving a flavor-packed twist to a meatless burger. —Kevin Johnson

The Benedict

$14 at The Benedict on Cary, 1331 E. Cary St.

After working up an appetite leading a historic tour in the neighborhood, I visited this relatively new addition to the Shockoe Slip dining scene. Their titular offering gave me great satisfaction. The morning meal showcased perfectly executed eggs, and the welcoming environment felt like home. Happy hollandaise! —Harry Kollatz Jr.

Peruvian Chicken Fries

$10 at Sweet P’s, 304 W. Broad St.

As a ’90s kid, I still remember Burger King chicken fries — the dunkable handhelds were yesteryear’s drive-thru dreams. At Sweet P’s, chef Antonio Owen has reimagined them as an appetizer to curb my grown-up (sort of) cravings. Six Peruvian chicken fries arrive stacked on a plate and served with a bright, zippy, herbaceous aji verde sauce. No sharing required. —Eileen Mellon