Best Bites: December 2024

Fish-and-chips from The British Embassy (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fish-and-chips

$16, The British Embassy, 1116 E. Main St.

Hot, hot, hot — that’s exactly how the plate of fish-and-chips from this newly opened downtown British pub arrived. Crispy batter encases ever-flaky cod (haddock is also an option) and beckons to be dotted with malt vinegar or dipped in the housemade curry gravy. The dish was originally a hit at the owners’ other restaurant, Thai Won On, before sparking a space of its own. —Eileen Mellon

Seasoned Fried Zucchini

$9 at Bonchon, 11607 Midlothian Turnpike

I’m a fan of zucchini in any form, but the seasoned, fried version from Bonchon takes top billing. The locally owned franchise (which also has a pickup/delivery space within Richmond Eats at 2812 W. Broad St.), serves up the battered pieces with a choice of cucumber wasabi or spicy mayo dipping sauce. Plus, the garlic, Parmesan and parsley coating adds a savory touch. —Nicole Cohen

Spicy Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$11.99, Shawarma Bistro, 12422 Gayton Road

We were in a pickle: Our 3-month-old desperately needed a solid nap, and we desperately needed dinner. A visit to our favorite local shawarma spot, Shawarma Bistro, was a delicious solution. Packed with cheese, hot sauce, garlic puree, potatoes and juicy chicken — but still bright thanks to the accompanying pickles — this “sandwich” is the perfect spin on an already perfect food. Here’s to the baby sleeping for the whole ride! —Rachel Lee