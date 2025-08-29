Best Bites: August 2025

× Expand The Broken Egg from Slack Tide Fish Co. (Photo by Fred Turko)

Leek and Pancetta Bruschetta

$11.95 at Uliveto, 325 N. Robinson St.

The best thing about dining out is discovering a dish you had no plans to order — one that comes with no expectations or preconceived notions yet steals the show. At this bustling Fan bistro, that pleasant surprise was the humble grilled county bread with a layer of creamy robiola cheese, tender leeks and a glistening pile of pancetta, so alluring that the woman seated at the table next to us (a cozy 2 feet away) stopped midsentence to ask what it was. —Rachel Lee

The Broken Egg

$14, Slack Tide Fish Co., 1320 Summit Ave.

In a sea of oyster bar classics like crudo and whole fish, this dish stays closer to shore. A delicately folded egg arrives perched atop a bed of crushed jamon iberico potato chips, accented with fresh dill, scallions and trout roe. Salty pops of roe, crunchy chips and pillowy egg take diners on a textural journey through the mind of Slack Tide executive chef Caleb Shriver. For those who enjoyed his Perfect Egg at the bygone Dutch & Co., consider this its less formal yet equally lovable sibling. —Eileen Mellon

Lamb Biryani

$26, The Biryani Corner, 4821 Old Main St.

Nothing is more exciting than receiving a wrapped gift, even when you already know what is inside. Biryani Corner’s signature dish, served in a lidded clay pot, lives up to expectations with fluffy rice and tender spiced lamb. But the revelation comes in the form of dried apricots — sweet, spicy flavor bombs coated in the biryani masala seasoning — that add an unexpected depth of flavor. —Ryan Rich