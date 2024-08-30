Best Bites: August 2024

× Expand Cochiloco (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Cochiloco Taco

$8 at Cochiloco, 3340 W. Moore St.

This eponymous taco at the newly opened Cochiloco — the latest concept from the owners of Y Tu Mama, inspired by the taquerias in their hometown of Jalisco, Mexico — is worth a visit on its own. In this hefty creation, a large flour tortilla is griddled with cheese then loaded with hunks of adobada pork, grilled pineapple, guacamole, grilled onions and cilantro, resulting in the ultimate flavor bomb. —Eileen Mellon

Katie’s Noodle Bowl

$13.95 at The Answer Brewpub, 6008 W. Broad St.

Everything tastes better in a bowl, and this comforting combination of rice noodles and ground beef — accented with spicy, tart kimchi and slices of cooling cucumber, tossed in a sweet and savory Korean soy-garlic sauce — packs in a multitude of pleasing flavors and textures. Wash it down with a beverage from The Answer’s enormous, ever-changing menu. —Mandy Loy

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.50 at Mr. Submarine, 4100 W. Broad St.

With all the great local sammie options, this unassuming, drive-thru-only Broad Street storefront can often be overlooked, but its classic subs are a reliable go-to. Pull up for their marinara-sauced chicken Parm, complete with satisfyingly stretchy provolone and served on toasty bread. Get the combo for crispy, salty fries that give fast-food joints a run for their money. —Nicole Cohen