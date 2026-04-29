Best Bites: April 2026

× Expand The Clementine Creamsicle Cordial from Le Petit Morceau (Photo courtesy Le Petit Morceau)

Clementine Creamsicle Cordial

$6 at Le Petit Morceau, 1421 Bainbridge St.

I’ve always loved an orange cream moment, and the Clementine Creamsicle Cordial at Le Petit Morceau delivers a rush of childhood nostalgia. The Manchester bake shop mixes housemade clementine-vanilla syrup with sparkling water and tops it with salted vanilla cold foam — bright, creamy and just sweet enough. Consider this your new spring crusher. —Eileen Mellon

Gnudi di Ricotta

$28 at Lost Letter, 2939 W. Clay St.

I’m a little embarrassed to admit I Googled “gnudi” during our Valentine’s dinner, only because the words we did recognize (squash, ricotta, gorgonzola) had already sold us on the dish. For the record, gnudi are light, pillowy Italian dumplings. The key word is pillowy: Lost Letter’s, tossed in a rich, silky, perfectly funky, alluringly orange sauce, are indeed the stuff dreams are made of. —Ryan Rich

Tacos Suadero

$14 at Lolita’s, 2929 W. Cary St.

Accompanied by simple accents — guacamole, red onion and cilantro — the beef in these tacos is the undeniable star. Four-hour slow-roasted brisket arrives tender and juicy, piled generously into scratch-made blue corn tortillas. Thoughtful layering keeps the flavors balanced, so every bite lands just right. —Nicole Cohen