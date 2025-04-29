Best Bites: April 2025

× Expand Falafel from Soul N’ Vinegar (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Falafel

$4.85 side, $13.25 bowl at Soul N’ Vinegar, 2910 Q St.

This East End all-day cafe doesn’t get enough credit for its house-made selections and relaxed atmosphere. While I’m a huge fan of the chopped chicken verde sandwich and the hot roast beef sandwich with collard greens, their falafel is a must. A perfect snacky option or the star of a bowl or wrap, the crisped, herby rounds are at their best accompanied by Soul N’ Vinegar’s bright and zesty green sauce. —Eileen Mellon

Roasted Beet and Kimchi Salad

$8 at Nokoribi, 1509 Belleville St.

Richmond’s own izakaya (Japanese pub), inside The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition, is a reliable source for creative and comforting small plates. This flavorful, healthy salad is a magenta-hued study in contrasts: sweetness from beets, a tangy pucker from fermented cabbage and grated carrots, and the satisfying snap of toasted garlic from Nokoribi’s house-made chili crisp. —Mandy Loy

White Cheddar Burger

$16 at Bar West, 5811 Grove Ave.

I found myself in a bit of a conundrum on a recent excursion to this eatery near Libbie and Grove avenues. Several of the sandwich options appealed to me (including the pulled pork grilled cheese and the prosciutto with fig jam), but the white cheddar burger won the battle thanks to one ingredient: roasted garlic aioli, the perfect pungent spread for the juicy beef patty on a fluffy bun. I’m a sucker for garlic, and this did not disappoint. —Nicole Cohen