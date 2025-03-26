Golden Ruler

× Expand Kuba Kuba manager Ben Bundens (Photo by Jay Paul)

If you’re a Kuba Kuba fan, you’ve almost certainly noticed the tall, fair server who seems to be there all the time. That’s Ben Bundens. He’s a manager, and during his long career in the industry he’s worked at the Cuban-inspired Fan eatery for more than 20 years, though if you ask him about his title, he’ll say he’s “an employee, one amongst many.”

Richmond magazine: How did you land your position at Kuba Kuba?

Ben Bundens: Manny [Mendez], the owner, and I were partners at the old Moondance Saloon, a live music venue on 17th Street. Manny left in 1997 or ’98 to open Kuba Kuba, and we were still running Moondance, which closed in ’99. I was always part-time bartending at Buddy’s and Curbside Cafe, and Manny reached out and asked me to pick up a brunch shift, so I started there. I also still worked at Stella’s and Lulu’s. I finally became full time at Kuba Kuba during the pandemic.

RM: So many good spots! Any others you’d like to mention?

Bundens: Other memorable restaurants I’ve worked at were Millie’s, Amici Ristorante, and I was at Stella’s Lafayette location for its first 10 years. It was originally above Stuffy’s, where Edo’s [Squid] is now. My very first job was at a Baskin-Robbins when I was 13; it was South Carolina, so it was legal [to work at that age].

RM: Why have you stayed at Kuba Kuba?

Bundens: I feel like I make a difference. I do more than just serve; I do scheduling, inventory for Manny and payroll; it’s small enough that I can see the whole picture. It’s satisfying to watch the different parts of the machine work together. The community of employees is very good, there’s always someone to cover if you’re sick, or if you’re a musician and you have a gig. There’s flexibility, and it’s a good work environment. We’re close; we have to know how to hand things off to each other and communicate well.

RM: What’s your approach to service?

Bundens: I’m always reevaluating that in my mind. The overriding principle is to do unto others like I’d want done to me. I know that some people demand much more, and I try to weigh out the needs of the many without concentrating too much on the few — but also without ignoring anyone; 85% of your attention goes to the person in front of you, 15% is considering the needs of the last customer and the next one.

RM: What work-related growth have you adopted outside of your job?

Bundens: I think just learning to deal with different kinds of people. I’ve learned tolerance, and to pause and listen. Listening is a skill that can always be developed more, no matter how old you get.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.