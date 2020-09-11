A Taste of India

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

I came to Richmond 15 years ago as an immigrant from Mumbai. Living here, I’ve been fortunate to learn that food can unite, bridge cultural gaps and spark conversation. Richmond has a large Indian population — here's a look at one of the many cultural pockets that represent the region's food scene.

COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS

Kamlesh Kundalia (Photo by Keya Wingfield)

Moving to Richmond almost 20 years ago, former stockbroker and Mumbai native Kamlesh Kundalia opened Laxmi Palace at 3423 Old Parham Road in 2002. One of Virginia’s largest vegetarian supermarkets, the store is a playground for those in search of hard-to-find ingredients and an exploration of Indian cuisine.

“There are very many types of Indian foods; it’s not just what you find in restaurants,” Kundalia says. “Anyone can make it.”

Learn more about Kundalia and find a recipe for the Indian comfort dish khichdi.

LOCAL FINDS

Looking for ingredients to cook your next Indian dish? Stop by Laxmi Palace or these other Indian grocery stores throughout the area.

Royal Bazaar, 2600 Tuckernuck Drive

Open since August 2016, Royal Bazaar has everything from packaged snacks to fresh sweets. Next door is Desi Street Food — be sure to try their chaats or dosas.

Maharajah Indian Grocery, 3851 Springfield Road

Maharajah carries a wide selection of frozen foods, naan, roti, curries and desserts. They often have a selection of fresh snacks such as samosas.

Bhavani Cash & Carry, 8400 W. Broad St.

A national chain operating in Richmond since 1998, Bhavani offers items such as spices and grains under its own private label. They also sell traditional Indian clothing.

IN THE KITCHEN

Ghee (Photo via Getty Images)

Ghee

Clarified butter frequently used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Spread it on top of flatbread or add a spoonful to dal or rice. It’s also heavily used in Indian desserts.

Tadka

Seeds such as cumin or black mustard tempered in hot oil, adding a complexity of flavor to any dish. This technique is used extensively in Indian cooking, especially dal- and vegetable-based dishes.

Paneer

A fresh Indian cheese made by separating curds and whey. A staple in Indian classics, paneer is spongy and doesn’t melt when cooked.

Belan

A thinner, French-style rolling pin used daily in Indian households to roll out flatbreads such as roti and paratha. Typically made of wood; you’ll rarely find metal or ceramic belans.