5 Faves: Try a Little Tenderness

Photo by Lauren Baldwin
1. Guava and Cheese Roll
$1.65 each at Cafe & Sabor
These barely sweet rolls at Cafe & Sabor — a Colombian restaurant and bakery known for its house-roasted coffee, pastries and empanadas — are pillowy and more satisfying than most Southern dinner rolls. Cassava flour is key; it lacks the graininess of almond flour and the sweetness of coconut flour.
Photo by Hadley Chittum
2. Golden Girl Pizza
$19 at The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
This thin gluten-free pie builds upon fresh mozzarella that is placed under rivulets of tomato sauce, EVOO and basil, resulting in bendable, Jersey-style slices. The crust stays crisp yet pliable, preventing your toppings from sliding into a pizzavalanche.
Photo courtesy of 521 Biscuits & Waffles
3. Waffle Parfait
$8 at 521 Biscuits & Waffles
It’s hard to look past the other dairy-free/gluten-free waffle options at 521, but a loaded waffle spackled with Greek yogurt; blitzed with blueberries, strawberries and granola; and drizzled with maple syrup takes breakfast up a notch.
Photo by Eileen Mellon
4. Two Pieces of Fried Chicken With Coleslaw
$10 at Hot Chick
Tired of waiting for your favorite Southern spot to roll out the flourless batter one night a week? Pounce on crackling, rice flour-coated wings and fryer-tanned thighs every day at this Shockoe Bottom outpost. Spicy honey and house hot sauce absolutely required.
Photo by Lauren Baldwin
5. Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Pop
$2.99 by Candy Valley Cake Co. at Ellwood Thompson’s
This truffle-like morsel gives way to an airy mocha crumb that belies its gluten-less bona fides. Crack into its dark chocolate shell for a decadent, two-bite dessert anchored on a stick.