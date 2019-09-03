5 Faves: Try a Little Tenderness

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

1. Guava and Cheese Roll

$1.65 each at Cafe & Sabor

These barely sweet rolls at Cafe & Sabor — a Colombian restaurant and bakery known for its house-roasted coffee, pastries and empanadas — are pillowy and more satisfying than most Southern dinner rolls. Cassava flour is key; it lacks the graininess of almond flour and the sweetness of coconut flour.

× Expand Photo by Hadley Chittum

2. Golden Girl Pizza

$19 at The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

This thin gluten-free pie builds upon fresh mozzarella that is placed under rivulets of tomato sauce, EVOO and basil, resulting in bendable, Jersey-style slices. The crust stays crisp yet pliable, preventing your toppings from sliding into a pizzavalanche.

× Expand Photo courtesy of 521 Biscuits & Waffles

3. Waffle Parfait

$8 at 521 Biscuits & Waffles

It’s hard to look past the other dairy-free/gluten-free waffle options at 521, but a loaded waffle spackled with Greek yogurt; blitzed with blueberries, strawberries and granola; and drizzled with maple syrup takes breakfast up a notch.

× Expand Photo by Eileen Mellon

4. Two Pieces of Fried Chicken With Coleslaw

$10 at Hot Chick

Tired of waiting for your favorite Southern spot to roll out the flourless batter one night a week? Pounce on crackling, rice flour-coated wings and fryer-tanned thighs every day at this Shockoe Bottom outpost. Spicy honey and house hot sauce absolutely required.

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

5. Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.99 by Candy Valley Cake Co. at Ellwood Thompson’s

This truffle-like morsel gives way to an airy mocha crumb that belies its gluten-less bona fides. Crack into its dark chocolate shell for a decadent, two-bite dessert anchored on a stick.