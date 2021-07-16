5 Faves: The Big Chill

Lamplighter's Rosemary's Soda (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)
1. Rosemary’s Soda
$5.75 at Lamplighter Coffee Roasters
Pungent rosemary simple syrup laces with sour grapefruit for the ultimate sensory experience. Citrus, sweet espresso and soda make for an extra-stimulating combination of herby caffeine with a fruity squeeze.
2. Espresso Tonic
$5.50 at Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.
A shot of single-origin espresso — a fruit-forward Colombian grind really makes this drink pop — layered over ice and topped with bitter, citrusy, sparkling tonic water transforms into a heat-slapping experience with sour and sweet notes.
Photo by Julia Thomas, recipe by Ellie Meyer, courtesy Roastology
3. Hummingbird Latte
$4.75 at Roastology
One part cake shake, one part cereal bar, this liquid love of house-made pecan syrup, banana and oat milk, and pineapple is joined with espresso and served over cubes at this Cary Street cafe.
4. Pistachio Mochaccino
$5.35 at Caffespresso
Italy’s answer to Greece’s national street drink of summer? The frappe. This slushy mating of pistachio-scented cream, silky dark chocolate and espresso blended with ice packs a kick in its frosty sugar kiss.
5. Beverage Explorations Cold Brew
$5 at Surrounding Counties
At Surrounding Counties coffee shop (from Lamplighter alum Nate Archibald), the summer bevvie menu is nothing but fun. On trend with the recent mango drink movement — mango Pepsi, we’re looking at you — the cold brew with mango nectar cream is an adventurous answer to Richmond’s humidity.