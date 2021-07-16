5 Faves: The Big Chill

× Expand Lamplighter's Rosemary's Soda (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

1. Rosemary’s Soda

$5.75 at Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Pungent rosemary simple syrup laces with sour grapefruit for the ultimate sensory experience. Citrus, sweet espresso and soda make for an extra-stimulating combination of herby caffeine with a fruity squeeze.

2. Espresso Tonic

$5.50 at Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co.

A shot of single-origin espresso — a fruit-forward Colombian grind really makes this drink pop — layered over ice and topped with bitter, citrusy, sparkling tonic water transforms into a heat-slapping experience with sour and sweet notes.

Photo by Julia Thomas, recipe by Ellie Meyer, courtesy Roastology

3. Hummingbird Latte

$4.75 at Roastology

One part cake shake, one part cereal bar, this liquid love of house-made pecan syrup, banana and oat milk, and pineapple is joined with espresso and served over cubes at this Cary Street cafe.

4. Pistachio Mochaccino

$5.35 at Caffespresso

Italy’s answer to Greece’s national street drink of summer? The frappe. This slushy mating of pistachio-scented cream, silky dark chocolate and espresso blended with ice packs a kick in its frosty sugar kiss.

5. Beverage Explorations Cold Brew

$5 at Surrounding Counties

At Surrounding Counties coffee shop (from Lamplighter alum Nate Archibald), the summer bevvie menu is nothing but fun. On trend with the recent mango drink movement — mango Pepsi, we’re looking at you — the cold brew with mango nectar cream is an adventurous answer to Richmond’s humidity.