5 Faves: Sunshine on My Shoulders

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

1. Vegan Bahn Mi

$9 at Pho Luca’s

Wafting, Fruit Loop-y aromas of lemongrass and fried tofu tickle this sturdy baguette, finished with pickled onions and twangy daikon. Couple the sandwich's sides of vegan pho broth and homemade sweet potato and taro chips with quiet reflection at the nearby VMFA sculpture garden.

2. Pepperito Sushi Burrito

$13 at Fighting Fish

This fatty ahi tuna burrito with a nori wrapper “tortilla” is chockablock with crab stick, avocado and pickled jalapenos, accented by a high-voltage garlic-lime drizzle. Head to the koi pond at Maymont for a scenic sushi date.

3. On the Sly

$8.49 at Superstars Pizza

Where do you find the special sauce of special sauces? Superstar’s On the Sly hoagie. Grinding with pickled hot peppers, salami and Canadian bacon and draped with provolone, this glorious embellishment is the final hooray. Order one before a kayak adventure to Williams Island.

× Expand The Chicken Sandwich from Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen (Photo by Jay Paul)

4. The Chicken Sandwich

$11.99 at Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen

On the menu at Ms. Girlee’s, find a juicy breast enrobed by crusty, flaky breading and swirled with a lustrous smear known only as “That Sauce.” Go whole hog and toss in an order of banana pudding. Pair the duo with disc golf at close-by Gillies Creek Park.

5. Tacos

$13.99 to $16.99 at HogsHead Cafe

HogsHead Cafe's moist brisket ($15.99), Nashville hot chicken ($13.99) and expertly seasoned soft-shell crab tacos ($16.99) are all vying for the top taco spot. However, all necessitate a gallon of fresh-squeezed lemonade or limeade for a day of fishing at Deep Run Park.