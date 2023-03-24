Something to Talk About

× Expand The Hygge at Ironclad Coffee Roasters (Photo courtesy Ironclad Coffee Roasters)

1. The Hygge

$10 at Ironclad Coffee Roasters

This latte is a house roasted Bare-Knuckle Espresso smoke show. A long shot of espresso laces Richland Creamery whole milk infused with caramelized spruce syrup made from Rocky Mountain spruce tips. Placed inside a smoke box stoked with pecan wood, it fills with genie-like vapor as the scent of wood stove magic rises. Bonus: served with a Danish butter cookie.

2. Churrasco

$44.99 unlimited at Rio Brazil Steakhouse

Churrasco, or spit-roasted meats, is more than a rodizio service, it’s carnal knowledge. At this Glen Allen steakhouse, meat carvers roam the floor, waiting for guests to greenlight their approach with the flip of a card. With more than 15 types of grilled meats served tableside, try Rio Brazil’s most popular cut of beef, picanha, or top sirloin cap, for rich flavor.

3. Hot Pot and Korean Barbecue

$32.99 unlimited at Hot Pot 757

Hot Pot 757 merges Chinese hot pot — where diners simmer meat, veggies and seafood in an immense pot of customizable broth — with communal Korean barbecue — thinly sliced meats grilled on the tabletop and served with lettuce wrappers dipped in chile and fermented soy pastes. A wealth of veggie options, such as pumpkin, winter melon and assorted mushrooms keeps it interesting for vegetarians.

4. The Jock Snifter

$14 at L’Opossum

There is never a shortage of drama at L’O, but this cocktail takes the beefcake. Tom of Finland organic vodka (Google it if you’ve never seen the label), guava jelly (there’s a lot to unpack here), grapefruit and Aquavit are tumbled into a brandy snifter adorned with a pleather jock strap. Surprise your daddy by ordering the cocktail and oysters Rockefeller, which gets a pop of absinthe nose-side.

5. Bananas Foster

$14 at Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

The waiter drenches ripe, firm bananas with brown sugar, butter and spiced rum, before flambéing the fruit tableside, and topping it with brown butter shortbread and vanilla ice cream. This flashy dessert performance is properly enjoyed with a “century of port” flight — small glasses of 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year-old Taylor Fladgate tawnies identified via port paddle.