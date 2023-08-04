Share and Share Alike

× Expand A pudding four-square from All Dis Puddin’ (Photo courtesy All Dis Puddin’)

1. Pudding Four-square

$60 at All Dis Puddin’

The self-proclaimed neighborhood pudding pushers make it easy to develop a pudding problem. Dozens of flavors, such as The Coretta Puddin’ — peach pudding with vanilla pound cake and crushed pecan shortbread cookies — plus Oreo-spiked options and classic banana, make it difficult to choose just four flavors in this jumbo, yet easily transportable, showstopping dessert.

2. Caprese Mac

$60 per sheet pan at BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese

A warming pan of elbow pasta is packed with melty fresh mozzarella and marinated heirloom tomatoes, then topped with toasted ciabatta breadcrumbs for a summery spin on mac and cheese from Bookbinder’s owners John and Jayme Taxin. Herby EVOO drizzled across the browned-to-a-crisp crust elevates the homey baked noodles. Gluten-free options are available.

3. Ceviche Mixto

$24 per person at Canastas Chicken

Chilled seafood salads are a chef’s kiss in the waning, sultry nights of summer. Embracing Neptune’s bounty, this multilocation Peruvian pollo a la brasa restaurant packs a catering portion of ceviche with flaky white fish, squid, scallops and shrimp with slivered red onion, tangy lime juice, and tender sweet potato and corn served on the side for textural balance.

4. Apple Waldorf Salad

$25 per half pan at Thighs and Pies Va

The best way to reach this Chesterfield catering company is via Facebook, where you can peep their menu of Spanish, Cajun, Caribbean and Southern specialties, all supersized for larger gatherings. This crunchy Waldorf salad serves 15-20 and is just what you’d expect at Grandma’s house, with apples, grapes, celery and walnuts clinging to a creamy, subtly sweet dressing.

5. Texas Caviar

$12 per quart at Frontier by Alamo

The sister business to Union Hill’s longstanding Alamo BBQ offers many of the same house favorites, including the classic cowboy caviar, born in the Lone Star State in the 1940s. This potluck staple that serves six to eight pals is fresh and zippy, with onion, jalapeno and a lively vinaigrette that brightens the black-eyed peas, beans and corn. It’s equally good on tacos and with chips.