5 Faves: Rollin’ With It

1. King Neptune

$24 at HogsHead Cafe

What could be better than a creamy lobster roll? How about a two-textured sandwich? HogsHead anchors a King’s Hawaiian round with cool chunks of heavily dressed lobster claw and tail meat, then tops the rich filling with a copse of crisp-fried clam strips.

2. Maine or Connecticut-style

$25 at East Coast Provisions

In the Maine-versus-Connecticut sandwich showdown, remember that Maine lobster rolls are chilled seafood salad with mayo, while Connecticut-style is served warm with drawn butter. Luckily, both versions are winners at Richmond Restaurant Group's East Coast and West Coast Provisions and The Hard Shell, the Maine iteration tossed with a garlic-tarragon aioli.

3. “Larry” Roll

$23 at Yellow Umbrella Provisions

You’ll hear “Give me a Larry” cast across Yellow Umbrella’s bustling seafood counter about every 30 seconds when lobster salad graces the chalkboard. The toasted, split-top rolls come brimming with freshly shucked meat and are boxed with homemade chips and crispy slaw.

4. Prince of Tides

$13 at Cobra Cabana

Organic JUST vegan mayo, seafood seasoning salts and bouncy hearts of palm take the place of lobster in this vegan roll that smells of the shore. Carnivorous? Cobra’s Lobster Boi ($25) presents a 1/4-pound lobster that rumbles with Duke’s mayo, Texas Pete and lemon juice before getting clocked with applewood-smoked bacon, shredded lettuce and tomato.

5. Maine Lobster Roll

$22 at Libbie Market

Grab and go a simply dressed — that’s 6 ounces of lobster slathered in lemon, mayo, celery, salt and pepper — on a toasted roll Thursday through Monday from this West End grocer’s prepared-foods counter.