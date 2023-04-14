Pinkies Out

× Expand ProjectCommuniTEA (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Private Tea Tasting

$100 at Project CommuniTEA

An outdoor tea dome amid a working herbal tisane farm in Richmond cradles spring in a lovely scented bubble. Co-founder Crystal Stokes will guide you through your tasting of locally farmed and premium global teas, preparing up to four beverages to savor. The tea packages have themes, such as an Introduction to Tea and Let’s Nerd Out, both of which are exactly as they sound.

2. The Juliet

$5.95 at TeaDo Contemporary Tea House

Conceived in Boston’s Chinatown, this Northern Virginia- and Maryland-based string of tea houses offers drinks patrons can customize from ice to sugar content. Guests can order milk bubble tea, yaku (yogurt mixed tea), and iced green and black tea drinks at 10%, 30% or 50% sweetener levels. The Richmond outpost, near VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art, is a convenient spot to pick up an iced pomegranate-rose green tea with aloe and a Japanese snack en route to garden tours.

3. Spot of Tea

$11 at Cuppa Cheer Tea Room & Gift Shop

Open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this homey, cheerful dining room in Ruther Glen pours tea for singles as well as large groups. Housemade scones are prepared every morning, so reservations are required. The “spot of tea” includes a pot of tea for one, two scones and a fresh fruit salad. Heartier fare is available, with options that change monthly, such as corned beef tea sandwiches in March and egg sandwiches that harken spring in April.

4. Mother’s Day Tea

$55 at Homemades by Suzanne at The John Marshall Ballrooms

Docked by the Ashland train tracks, Suzanne’s Tea Room offers afternoon tea year-round, but for Mother’s Day, the savory and sweet treats and accompanying teapots depart for its downtown Richmond outpost, arriving at the historic John Marshall Ballrooms. On Saturday, May 13, surprise Mom with a sumptuous tea buffet featuring finger sandwiches and petit fours. Head online to reserve a teatime.

5. Afternoon Tea for 2

$45 at Blue Willow Tea Room

Motor to Petersburg April 17-18 and peep a plethora of historic architecture with manicured English gardens dressed for Garden Week. Before or after your tour, Blue Willow Tea Room continues the mirage of manor living with scones, jam and Devonshire cream, plus canapes, tea sandwiches and bite-sized desserts served on a traditional tower. Fill your pot with Harney & Sons’ decadent Darjeeling or aromatic Hot Cinnamon Spice.