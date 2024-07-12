Local Catch

× Expand The Filet ‘O Nickel (Photo courtesy Little Nickel)

1. Filet ‘O Nickel

$13, Little Nickel

Forest Hill’s island den Little Nickel succeeds at elevating the craveable fast-food fish sandwich. A crispy, flaky cod filet is nestled in a pool of zippy caper-studded tartar sauce and served with a vinegar-pierced slaw of red cabbage and sweet yellow peppers that cleanse the palate between bites. It’s best enjoyed with a tropical cocktail nearby.

2. Authentic Fish Sandwich

$15.50, Bluefish Grill

While it’s hard to look past the pork belly or soft-shell crab sandwiches at this Midlothian suburban sleeper, the fried flounder served on a toasted baguette with house tartar sauce and field greens is chef’s-kiss simple. Ask to swap tartar with wasabi mayo for lip-stinging variety.

3. Whiting Po’boy

$16.96, Croaker’s Spot

Also known as lake trout, whiting earns its sweetness from the soft little bones packed in its firm, white meat, requiring it to be fried hard. That’s what longtime comfort food classic Croaker’s Spot is known for, as well as its bell pepper, onion and secret sauce mix piled atop a long roll with melted mozzarella.

4. Faux Fish Po’boy

$16, Nomad Deli & Catering Co.

A vegetarian riff on a fried fish sandwich, this faux version subs in battered oyster mushrooms (and sometimes hearts of palm) for seafood, then sends its 12-inches all the way home with lettuce, tomato, onions, slaw, cocktail and tartar sauces. It’s a sloppy, soul-lifting and hearty offering at the family-run North Side spot. You’ll need extra napkins.

5. Catfish Sandwich

$15.40, Sugar’s Crab Shack

This beach shack favorite is served from Sugar’s Chamberlayne Avenue walk-up window. When eaten under their colorful umbrellas surrounded by blooms, it almost feels as if you’re on vacation. Two pieces of seasoned, fried catfish, dragged through the garden with pickled pepperoncini are it — plus french fries.