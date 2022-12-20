Let Them Eat Cake

× Expand Dulce de leche treats at Dalia’s Ice Cream & Bakery (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$7.99 per slice at Dalia’s Ice Cream & Bakery

One of the hardest decisions: which flavor of New York-style cheesecake to order at this Staples Mill desserterie. Slices come in Oreo and classic with fruit, but the ooey-gooey caramel blanketing the indulgent dulce de leche wedge gets me every time. It’s best enjoyed with a short pull of espresso — and maybe even a scoop of homemade ice cream.

2. Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$12 per slice at Mr. Baker

According to owner Darrick Harris, his cheesecake is fluffier than New York-style and takes four days to set. This labor-intensive tiered creation features a freeze-dried banana crust and banana pudding cake, homemade custard and layers of cheesecake. Stay tuned for a Mr. Baker brick-and-mortar next year.

3. Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8 per slice at Keto Chef to Go

Owner Vicki Alexander combines cheesecake batter with fresh roasted pumpkin for this seasonal, spiced-latte glazed treat. The individual gluten- and sugar-free desserts net under five carbs, made with Philadelphia cream cheese and Alexander’s proprietary sweetening blend, which doesn’t spike sugar or leave an aftertaste. Swing by the shop for pickup or order online.

4. Cheesecake Macarons

$3.35 each at Whisk

Throughout December, both locations of Whisk will rotate cheesecake layers into their seasonal macarons. Owner Billy Bryan suggests ordering raspberry-white chocolate or traditional vanilla cheesecake macarons by the half-dozen or dozen for a statement-making cookie table contribution. Peep their Instagram for changing weekly flavors.

5. Strawberry Crunch Cake

$8.99 per slice at The Dessert Diva RVA

This confection packs a one-two punch of moist strawberry cake layered with a cheesecake center. Each slice features fresh fruit, strawberry sauce and cream cheese frosting, all rolled in a strawberry cookie crunch coating. Reminiscent of a classic ice cream truck treat, this dessert exudes nostalgia.