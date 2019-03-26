5 Faves: Indulgent Breakfast Sandwiches

× Expand The Lorraine breakfast sandwich on plain doughnuts at Hot Diggity Donuts (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Morning Monte Cristo

$10 at Riverbound Cafe

This genius transformation — the ham is grilled, the bread is French toast, the loose but not runny egg is medium-fried — propels an already over-the-top sandwich into the stratosphere.

2. Asheville Chicken

$8.50 at Salt & Forge

The combination of flavors is earthy, spicy and savory in this biscuit featuring grilled or fried chicken (fried, please!) with a sweet potato slaw and Sriracha aioli.

3. Avocado Toast

$6.25/$6.75 at Rise Biscuits Donuts

If you think of health food when you hear the words avocado toast, think again. This one includes smashed avocado and fried egg with crisped onions and creamy Boom Boom sauce on a cheddar-green chili biscuit (a flavored biscuit is 50 cents extra).

4. Lorraine

$9 at Hot Diggity Donuts

A scrambled-egg patty covered with caramelized onions, bacon and melted Muenster is draped across two plain, just-out-of-the-fryer doughnuts that challenge the airy croissant for its heavenly, buttery title of Breakfast Queen.

5. Breakfast Club

$8.95 at Moore Street Cafe

Three layers of Texas toast corralling sausage, bacon, ham, American cheese and egg dressed with LTM (that’s diner speak for lettuce, tomato and mayo) bring the cattle to the table. Reserve this shareable sandwich for you and your best boo.