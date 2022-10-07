Holding Out for a Hero

× Expand Roast pork and broccoli rabe from Fat Kid Sandwiches (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe

$17 foot-long at Fat Kid Sandwiches

Taking eaters to Philly, pungent broccoli rabe caresses roasted pork tenderloin on a soft Italian roll melted with sharp provolone and moistened with pan drippings for a classic Italian-American sandwich you won’t find elsewhere in town.

2. Spice Loaf

$8.69 at Mr. Submarine

While there are several independently owned Mr. Submarine shops in the region, the Broad Street outpost takes the crown. Served toasted, this deli torpedo presents provolone, LTO, vinegar and thick mayo on a house roll lined with Dutch loaf, heavily seasoned pork and beef that’s pressed into a loaf and then sliced, as if it were bologna’s fancier cousin.

3. Lamb Koobideh Wrap

$11.99 at The Mantu Market

Broiled ground lamb skewers — think gyro slices — are rolled into a thin homemade naan wrapper with onion and peppers enlivened with salty, spicy Afghan seasonings. Two dipping sauces are served on the side: a mild and creamy yogurt and one with hot and pickled peppers, both equally delicious and great for dunking fries.

4. Torta

$12 at La Guelaguetza

Parked at 4802 Richmond Highway, this Oaxacan-style food truck offers regional Mexican, including massive, carb coma-inducing tortas. The thick sandwiches are stuffed with smashed soft beans, pickled jalapenos, avocado, iceberg lettuce, a secret hot sauce, and your choice of griddled, marinated chicken, beef or pork.

5. Pit Beet Sandwich

$12 at Get Tight Lounge

Known for its retro vibes and a thinly sliced pit beef sandwich, Get Tight Lounge also offers a veggie option that goes toe-to-toe with the Baltimore favorite. For the meatless riff, beets are charred before getting sliced and tossed with vinaigrette, soft greens and tangy goat cheese served on a pillowy, house-baked bun.