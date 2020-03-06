5 Faves: Hobby Lobbies

× Expand Photo courtesy PlantBar

2100 W. Cary St.

This shotgun of green space bursts with tropicals, succulents and ferns. Terrarium classes include two glasses of wine (no food) and an 8-inch glass bowl to sow with Venus flytraps, sundews and pitcher plants, for $35. Instruction makes turning your bungalow into a “jungalow” social and boozy.

3301 W. Clay St.

Reimagining skeeball, bocce and duckpin bowling with larger skeeball lanes, smaller duckpin lanes and a sensor/video system that automatically scores bocce, this spot also has 42 taps, plus a menu that includes bar fare including wings, burgers and flatbreads. It’s family friendly until 9 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. weekends.

508 E. Franklin St.

Combining art nouveau and Victorian aesthetics with 1970s oddball vibes, Hotel Greene makes one think of Aubrey Beardsley set-dressing for Stanley Kubrick. The 13-hole minigolf course weaves through an “abandoned” hotel with ample cocktail perches and offers a $20 brunch and tee-off on Sundays.

2900 W. Broad St.

This all-ages venue mixes an in-house brewery with vintage pinball and cabinet games. Comfort’s pimento cheese and Ritz lives on here, along with burgers and tot-chos. Co-owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones are also the consulting team for upcoming indoor pickleball venue Rally.

2308 Westwood Ave.

A sleek multilevel driving range, Topgolf has 70-plus climate-controlled hitting bays, 200 big screens, a rooftop lounge with a fire pit, minigolf, multiple bars and a full restaurant. Weekday breakfast, the least crowded time to play, includes a decadent Texas brisket hash skillet.