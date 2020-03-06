5 Faves: Hobby Lobbies

Photo courtesy PlantBar
1. PlantBar
2100 W. Cary St.
This shotgun of green space bursts with tropicals, succulents and ferns. Terrarium classes include two glasses of wine (no food) and an 8-inch glass bowl to sow with Venus flytraps, sundews and pitcher plants, for $35. Instruction makes turning your bungalow into a “jungalow” social and boozy.
2. Slingshot Social Game Club
3301 W. Clay St.
Reimagining skeeball, bocce and duckpin bowling with larger skeeball lanes, smaller duckpin lanes and a sensor/video system that automatically scores bocce, this spot also has 42 taps, plus a menu that includes bar fare including wings, burgers and flatbreads. It’s family friendly until 9 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. weekends.
Photo courtesy Hotel Greene
3. Hotel Greene
508 E. Franklin St.
Combining art nouveau and Victorian aesthetics with 1970s oddball vibes, Hotel Greene makes one think of Aubrey Beardsley set-dressing for Stanley Kubrick. The 13-hole minigolf course weaves through an “abandoned” hotel with ample cocktail perches and offers a $20 brunch and tee-off on Sundays.
Photo courtesy Bingo Beer Co.
4. Bingo Beer Co.
2900 W. Broad St.
This all-ages venue mixes an in-house brewery with vintage pinball and cabinet games. Comfort’s pimento cheese and Ritz lives on here, along with burgers and tot-chos. Co-owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones are also the consulting team for upcoming indoor pickleball venue Rally.
Photo courtesy Topgolf
5. Topgolf
2308 Westwood Ave.
A sleek multilevel driving range, Topgolf has 70-plus climate-controlled hitting bays, 200 big screens, a rooftop lounge with a fire pit, minigolf, multiple bars and a full restaurant. Weekday breakfast, the least crowded time to play, includes a decadent Texas brisket hash skillet.