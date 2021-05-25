5 Faves: Half-moons

× Expand Photo by Lauren Baldwin

1. Peruvian

Two for $6 at Canastas Chicken

This Peruvian eatery with three area locations slings savory pollo a la brasa, but don’t sleep on their baked empanadas. Mildly spicy, Canastas' chicken-stuffed pastries have thick, firm edges of crust, and are served with lime wedges.

2. Argentinian

Two for $7, six-pack $14.50 at Empanadas Market

Curbside pickup and dozens of sweet and savory flavors demand a visit to this Henrico empanada emporium. Their thin, flaky wheat-flour pockets are traditional to Argentina; try the spicy steak with hard-boiled egg and green olives.

3. Colombian

$2.55 each at Cafe & Sabor

Take a trip to Colombia at this affordable Chesterfield coffee roaster, bistro and bakery. Friendly faces at the pastry case guide guests through their offerings, which include two kinds of corn empanadas. Filled with beef or savory potato and chicken, the massive treats are mini meals.

4. Indian

Four for $6 at Bombay Co.

Rocketts Landing houses this Indian fusion restaurant and happy-hour haunt. Homemade potato, ginger and pea half-moons recall traditional Indian samosas, but they remain empanadas at their core. Make sure to add an order of raita and mango chutney for dipping.

5. Venezuelan

$2.50 to $3.25 each at Chamo’s Arepa House

Deep down Hull Street, find quickly fried Venezuelan corn empanadas. These dense snacks come packed with beans and cheese, or you can try the national plate of Venezuela, pabellon — beans, plantains, steak and fried egg.