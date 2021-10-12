5 Faves: Get on Board

× Expand A smorgasbord at Grisette (Photo by Justin Chesney)

1. Smorgasbord

$31 at Grisette

Let Grisette provision a tableside French picnic from the ever-changing larder of house-cured snacks written across their chalkboard. The smorgasbord includes three meats and three cheeses served with sourdough bread and accompaniments. Get lost in rabbit rillettes, arctic char gravlax and foie gras torchons.

2. Virginia Cheese Board

$19 at Secco Wine Bar

Stop by this Fan eatery to experience a trio of Virginia cheeses hand-selected by owner Julia Battaglini and chef Julie Heins. Wild Billy Blue from Caromont Farm, a funky, creamy, cave-ripened selection that pairs beautifully with richer, floral and slightly sweet wines, will grace the plate this month.

3. Seasonal Cheese Board

Market price at Fine Creek Brewing Co.

The cheese board changes weekly at Powhatan's Fine Creek Brewing Co., which crafts local comestibles into high country art. Goat cheese with grapes drowned in Rappahannock Cellars Meritage and peach burrata got me through a long summer, but Virginia apples alongside English Stilton promise a bite of fall.

4. Giardino Board

$13 at Pinky's

The Iberian Peninsula channeled through a Scott's Addition aerie is how it feels to nibble at the recently opened Pinky's. This vegetarian platter spreads seasonal fruits such as pear and fig with manchego, dill havarti, herbed goat cheese, toasted pistachios, and a collection of tangy, crunchy cornichons.

5. Fondue

$36 at Brenner Pass

A heaping platter of speck, fingerling potatoes, crisp veggies and crusty bread stands by bubbling Gruyere and Emmentaler kissed with kirsch in this Alpine take on a pick-a-mix. Don your best hoodie and get to dipping shaved pork in hot cheese on Brenner Pass’ heated patio.