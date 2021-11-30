5 Faves: Get Baked

Sample savory and sweet creations at a collection of recently risen area bakeries

by

1. French Sourdough Loaf

$8 at Europa Crust

Located in Shockoe Slip, this boulangerie specializes in sourdough and Old World creations. A true micro bakery, Europa Crust hand-forms only a few dozen loaves a day, including a French Poilâne. Call ahead to order.

2. Pan de Muerto  

$3.99 (grande) and $1.99 (chico) at Dalia's Dulceria y Paleteria Michoacana

Orange blossoms scent this slightly sweet Mexican egg bread that is baked in the weeks leading up to Dia de los Muertos festivities on Nov. 1-2. At the Staples Mill shop, pan de muerto comes in several shapes and sizes and can be topped with either crunchy sugar or savory sesame seeds.

3. Slice of the Day

$7 at Wildcraft Focaccia Co.

Pull up to this Manchester lunch counter for a taste of history. Not only does the counter date back to Roosters, a popular neighborhood bar and grill from 1950s, but it also serves a first for Richmond — a cafe dedicated to wild-fermented focaccia. A recent S-O-T-D was Samosa, topped with crispy curry potato and peas.

4. Golden Butter Cookie Cupcake

$2.75 at Manga’s Mini Treats   

Jeaketa Manga’s airy cupcakes are perfection, with the owner of Manga’s Mini Treats mastering the icing-to-cake ratio, meaning cupcake trumps buttercream. A rich nugget filled and topped with cookie bits, the golden butter is one of many flavors on regular rotation at the Midlothian desserterie.

5. Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.95 at 7 Muffins a Day

In September, Huguenot welcomed the brick-and-mortar version of this long-established farmers market vendor. The gluten-free and dairy-free bakery uses alternate grain flours such as rice, oat, spelt and teff. A standout is the sour cream coffee cake, with a crumbly texture that is chockablock with walnuts and cinnamon.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Find Our November Issue on Newsstands Now

November 2021 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift

In This Month’s Issue

Past Issues

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.