5 Faves: Get Baked

1. French Sourdough Loaf

$8 at Europa Crust

Located in Shockoe Slip, this boulangerie specializes in sourdough and Old World creations. A true micro bakery, Europa Crust hand-forms only a few dozen loaves a day, including a French Poilâne. Call ahead to order.

2. Pan de Muerto

$3.99 (grande) and $1.99 (chico) at Dalia's Dulceria y Paleteria Michoacana

Orange blossoms scent this slightly sweet Mexican egg bread that is baked in the weeks leading up to Dia de los Muertos festivities on Nov. 1-2. At the Staples Mill shop, pan de muerto comes in several shapes and sizes and can be topped with either crunchy sugar or savory sesame seeds.

3. Slice of the Day

$7 at Wildcraft Focaccia Co.

Pull up to this Manchester lunch counter for a taste of history. Not only does the counter date back to Roosters, a popular neighborhood bar and grill from 1950s, but it also serves a first for Richmond — a cafe dedicated to wild-fermented focaccia. A recent S-O-T-D was Samosa, topped with crispy curry potato and peas.

4. Golden Butter Cookie Cupcake

$2.75 at Manga’s Mini Treats

Jeaketa Manga’s airy cupcakes are perfection, with the owner of Manga’s Mini Treats mastering the icing-to-cake ratio, meaning cupcake trumps buttercream. A rich nugget filled and topped with cookie bits, the golden butter is one of many flavors on regular rotation at the Midlothian desserterie.

5. Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$5.95 at 7 Muffins a Day

In September, Huguenot welcomed the brick-and-mortar version of this long-established farmers market vendor. The gluten-free and dairy-free bakery uses alternate grain flours such as rice, oat, spelt and teff. A standout is the sour cream coffee cake, with a crumbly texture that is chockablock with walnuts and cinnamon.