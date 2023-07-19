Chill Pills

× Expand Painkiller at The Lilly Pad (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Painkiller

$11 at The Lilly Pad

If there is a drink worthy of a mind-bending brain freeze, this is it. Aromatic cream of coconut, tangy-sweet pineapple and dark, rich navy-strength rum make this luscious island punch extra sneaky. Snag a seat outside at the dockside bar for a perfect sunset nightcap.

2. Octopus Margarita

$11 at Blue Habanero

Sangria drizzled into a frozen lime margarita is an ideal companion for an order of street tacos. Indecisive imbibers can also hop on an icy flight for $14; choose from varieties including strawberry, raspberry, guava, peach, Coco Loco or spicy mango, all adorned with a swizzle of Chamoy and a Tajín rim.

3. Frozen Flight

$24 at River City Roll

Thinking of a liquid diet? This Scott’s Addition bowling alley delivers with its triple-threat frozen flight: frosé (rosé wine with pureed strawberries), elderflower lemonade and the extra edgy Paralyzer — that’s mango vodka with tropical Red Bull.

4. Arnold Palmer

$4 at Fat Kid Sandwiches

Fat Kid Sandwiches exists to take the nostalgic comfort foods we love and miss and make them even better than we remember. One example: Arnold Palmer, the classic lemonade and iced tea combo, is served slushy-style, sans booze and swirled separately for a layered, half-and-half creation with a splash of pineapple.

5. Orange Crush

$12 at Little Nickel

Last month, the crew at Little Nickel introduced Snack Bar, a walk-up watering hole located adjacent to the restaurant that channels poolside vibes via frozen drinks, classic franks and fresh ceviche. All summer long, sip on frozen Orange Crushes made using Deep Eddy Vodka and a special tropical touch from Bar Manager Madison Pere — Chinola, a passion fruit liqueur.