5 Faves: Fried and True

1. Granny’s Strawberry Pocket

$3 at 360 Donuts

Mechanicsville Turnpike is a mecca for Bismark and buttermilk doughnuts, but this yeast-raised beauty — sliced and filled with Holland cream and fresh strawberries, then dusted with powdered sugar and more berries — takes the cake.

2. Apple Fritter or Cinnamon Bun Doughnut

$2.99 each at The Treat Shop

In January, a second location of The Treat Shop opened in Wood Lake. Sticking to what they do best, chopping apples for head-sized fritters or rolling cinnamon around layers of fried cakes, both outposts will leave you sugared and glazed.

3. Tiger’s Tail Doughnut

$1.34 for a single, $12.79 for a dozen at Donuts Company

Halla Rabah and her husband, Ramzi, worked for her family’s businesses, Golden Donuts and Country Style Donuts, before debuting their own shop. The tiger’s tail, once popular at the bygone Golden Donuts, lives on here.

4. Special Occasion Box

$42.99 to $48.99 for two dozen at Papa In’s Donuts

Pick a theme and receive whimsically decorated dozens that resemble anything from leprechaun hats and pots of gold to your name shaped in dough. Can’t eat 24 doughnuts? Smaller boxes are also available.

5. Doughnut Cake

$15.78 or $17.84 (filled) at Country Style Donuts

Open since 1968, Country Style Donuts has a hungry fan base. But did you know that both spots can supersize? Select any doughnut, and the pastry genies will make one that feeds eight — chocolate cream-filled has my name on it.