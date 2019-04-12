5 Faves: Chocoholic City

These decadent chocolate treats will help you get happy

1. Cocoa Noir Cupcakes

$8.99 per four-pack at Puck’s Market

Sized right, with the perfect ratio of icing to cake, these cupcakes allow you to eat one without feeling completely undone. I like to take them down icing first, starting with the silky, rococo swirls and finishing with the moist crumb.

2. THE Cake

$25 per 9-inch cake at DeLuca Gelato

Chocolate mousse icing enrobes four layers of chocolate-almond cake stuffed with a sweet ricotta cherry cream filling — this confection answers the million-calorie question: Who’s da cake? Sample a slice in DeLuca’s busy summer season or enjoy a whole cake with 72 hours’ notice.

3. River City Mud Drops

$3.95 at Morsels

This North Side dessert cafe stays open until midnight on Friday and Saturday for pre-witching-hour mud drops: a ball of chocolate-chip cookie dough wrapped in a brownie, then dipped in dark chocolate. Order two.

4. Chocolate-Chocolate-Chip Cookie

$1.30 at K Bakery

This crisp-baked cocoa cookie separates with a decisive snap, releasing an avalanche of texture and meltingly gratifying mini chocolate chips.

5. Espresso Dark-Chocolate Rye Bread 

$7 at Idle Hands Bread Co.

It was a series of firsts for baker-owner Jay Metzler when he introduced dark cocoa powder to a 100 percent rye starter, and then added finely ground espresso to the resulting dough. The proof is in the pudding that one can nail a round on the first try — to date, this is his most decadent bread.

