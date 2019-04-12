5 Faves: Chocoholic City

Cocoa Noir Cupcakes from Puck's Market (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)
1. Cocoa Noir Cupcakes
$8.99 per four-pack at Puck’s Market
Sized right, with the perfect ratio of icing to cake, these cupcakes allow you to eat one without feeling completely undone. I like to take them down icing first, starting with the silky, rococo swirls and finishing with the moist crumb.
2. THE Cake
$25 per 9-inch cake at DeLuca Gelato
Chocolate mousse icing enrobes four layers of chocolate-almond cake stuffed with a sweet ricotta cherry cream filling — this confection answers the million-calorie question: Who’s da cake? Sample a slice in DeLuca’s busy summer season or enjoy a whole cake with 72 hours’ notice.
3. River City Mud Drops
$3.95 at Morsels
This North Side dessert cafe stays open until midnight on Friday and Saturday for pre-witching-hour mud drops: a ball of chocolate-chip cookie dough wrapped in a brownie, then dipped in dark chocolate. Order two.
K Bakery's chocolate-chocolate-chip cookies (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)
4. Chocolate-Chocolate-Chip Cookie
$1.30 at K Bakery
This crisp-baked cocoa cookie separates with a decisive snap, releasing an avalanche of texture and meltingly gratifying mini chocolate chips.
5. Espresso Dark-Chocolate Rye Bread
$7 at Idle Hands Bread Co.
It was a series of firsts for baker-owner Jay Metzler when he introduced dark cocoa powder to a 100 percent rye starter, and then added finely ground espresso to the resulting dough. The proof is in the pudding that one can nail a round on the first try — to date, this is his most decadent bread.