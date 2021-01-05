5 Faves: Balancing Act

× Expand Photo by Levesque Photography courtesy Favour Cookie Co.

1. Cookie Dough

$12 from Favour Cookie Co.

Chef Coco blesses vegans with non-GMO, organic, small-batch cookie dough available at Ellwood Thompson’s, Soul N' Vinegar and Good Foods Grocery. The Olu swirls rum raisins with cinnamon, while The Betty spices molasses with black pepper and ginger. Cookie lovers can take and bake or eat it raw.

2. Mushroom Coffee

$3 hot or $4 cold at Sammich food truck

Lamplighter's mushroom coffee is cut with mushroom tea — rather than water — for an immunity- and energy-boosting wake-up call. Made from lion’s mane, chaga and cordyceps mushrooms, it’s reminiscent of semisweet chocolate on the palate. Although its schedule varies, catch Sammich parked every Saturday morning at Kitchenette.

3. 2-course Meal

$25 at The Wooden Spoon Cafe

Whether dining out or ordering in, lighten the plate with zucchini carpaccio, a meaty skein of zucchini topped with Spanish EVOO, pickled onions and capers, and a lean steak salad — Glenmary Farm field greens heaped with filet mignon, grapes and Parmesan.

4. Chicken Soup

$6.50 at Mi Jalisco

When your sinuses are under the weather or it’s a chilly day, a steamy bowl of chicken soup, redolent with carrot, celery and onion — and tryptophan-packed chicken — is the perfect remedy. At its six locations, Mi Jalisco serves this meal in a bowl with lime wedges and avocado.

5. Flu Shot

$10 at Bell Cafe

Bell Cafe co-owner Tiffany Ingram ratchets her homemade herbal tinctures up a notch with the Flu Shot cocktail. Served to go in a transfusion-style pouch, the concoction blends plants, herbs and spices with Cirrus vodka before being topped with a sparkling ginger soda.