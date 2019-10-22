5 Faves: A Matter of Courses

× Expand Dutch & Co.'s “Perfect Egg” appetizer (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Sunday

Chef Paul Kostandin shakes things up seasonally at Postbellum, where a three-course, $30 “date night” can include beer or wine in lieu of a course. My go-to? Buffalo cauliflower with cilantro ranch, half fried chicken with cheddar grits and greens, and a draft Potter’s Craft Farmhouse Dry Cider.

Monday

Mine your special occasion stash and let Dutch & Co. cook and pull the cork during free-corkage Mondays. How it works: three courses for $30 — perhaps a perfect egg, monkfish and stroopwafel — and BYO wine. (Don’t forget to tip for wine service.)

Tuesday

Chefs Bruce and Virginia Rowland steer this cozy Fan mainstay. Travel to “il bel paese” on Tuesdays, when an all-Italian, two-course menu with delights such as pan-fried gnocchi and a pork chop with white beans is $22. Wine bottles $39 and under are half price, and reservations are suggested.

Wednesday

Acacia offers a three-course prix fixe for $25 nightly, but on the last Wednesday of the month, themed wine dinners pair three wines with three courses for $39. A recent gathering spotlighted lamb ragu accompanied by La Braccesca Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.

Friday

Chef (and new owner) Jannequin Bennett has kept the nightly three courses for $25 while offering more vegetarian and vegan options. A free wine tasting is held on Fridays from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with discounted bottles and glasses offered afterward.