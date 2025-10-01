October 2025 Issue

× Expand Zeke (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

72 / Pity the Pittie One of Richmond’s most popular pups is also America’s most misunderstood. By Claire Fortier

80 / That’s Amore A portal to RVA pizzerias of the past and the declaration of a regional style By Lauren Vincelli

86 / Terror-ific Traditions Celebrating two of RVA’s favorite undead events, plus a look at the best local tricks and treats By Nicole Cohen, Bird Cox, Kevin Johnson, Anna Kiepke, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Bailey Miller, Mark Newton and Kelsey Robinson

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

26 / CATCH UP An update on VPM funding and a vibe check

28 / SHORT TAKES Banned books and a library membership drive

30 / HOUSING RRHA tackles trust and legal issues.

32 / BUSINESS Young professionals settle in the River City.

34 / POLITICS A preview of November’s statewide elections

36 / FLASHBACK Glimpses of Richmond history through ghost signs

112 / PARTING SHOT A final farewell to The Diamond

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / DATEBOOK Boxing, roller derby, gallery shows and exhibitions, a tattoo convention, the Folk Fest, and Garden Glow

44 / SPECIAL EVENTS The best frights for National Horror Movie Day

45 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

46 / SPOTLIGHT Exploring experience through toil at a new Black History Museum exhibition

48 / SPOTLIGHT 5th Wall Theatre’s first permanent home at The Basement

50 / SPOTLIGHT The Latino Farmers Market celebrates Día de los Muertos.

LIVING

56 / SHOP TALK Alternative and goth-inspired RVA retailers

58 / GIVING BACK Athletic equity for underrepresented students

60 / ENCORE Snail mail helps form intergenerational bonds.

62 / TRAVEL Your guide to Virginia’s fall foliage

64 / HEALTH Daily Planet’s new clinic expands health care access.

66 / LIFESTYLE Richmond Audubon Society fosters feathered appreciation.

EAT & DRINK

98 / INSIDER A look at Virginia’s only wine academy

100 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and La Milpa

102 / SPOTLIGHT Meet Yael Cantor of Susie’s Delicatessen.

104 / IN DEPTH Autumnal cheese picks for charcuterie boards

106 / Q&A Wine tips from Celladora’s somm-server

108 / SHORT ORDER Alcohol-free fizz, handmade pasta and fig-flavored sips

