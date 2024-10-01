October 2024 Issue

Illustration by Justin Vaughan
In This Issue
72 / Deftly Woven Presenting the winners of the 2024 Shann Palmer Poetry Contest
76 / Hospitals to Hospitality In a quirk of coincidence, adaptive reuse has seen several Richmond medical centers become residences. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
84 / Your Voice, Your Vote A guide to the 2024 Richmond elections By Sarah Huffman, Rachel Kester, Laura Anders Lee, Mark Newton and D. Hunter Reardon
UPFRONT
18 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
24 / CATCH UP Homelessness, trains and a vibe check
26 / EDUCATION SOL scores and student lunches
28 / CIVICS A new PBS docuseries features area high schoolers.
30 / POLITICS Highlighting the role of nonwhite voters
34 / FLASHBACK John Bell’s mighty mansion and “folly”
112 / PARTING SHOT Black cats find homes on Friday the 13th.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
40 / DATEBOOK ArtoberVA, Sportable’s Adaptive Sports Festival, two dark comedies, Nightmare Weekend, a Caribbean dance celebration and opera’s rockstar bad boy
42 / SPECIAL EVENTS Pumpkin picking at local patches
43 / HAPPENINGS 20 things to do around the region this month
44 / PROFILE New music from bolero rock group Miramar
46 / SPOTLIGHT The nation’s longest-running tattoo convention
48 / SPOTLIGHT Local author Lamar Giles’ latest novel
LIVING
52 / SHOP TALK Studio Two Three’s latest venture
54 / GIVING BACK Election officers power the polls.
56 / ENCORE A new podcast combats ageism.
58 / TRAVEL Sip around the state during Virginia Wine Month.
62 / HEALTH ChildSavers’ fresh start after a century
64 / FAMILY Looking ahead to higher education
EAT & DRINK
98 / IN DEPTH Good things come from local grains.
100 / AROUND TOWN Food events, best bites and a 30-year-old pizza shop
102 / SPOTLIGHT Behind the buzz at Black Heath Meadery with Bill Cavender
104 / SPECIALS Celebrating the Day of the Dead with traditional treats
106 / Q&A Vintage sips with sommelier Grayum Vickers
108 / 5 FAVES Dishing on dumplings
108 / OPEN TAB Fruity flavors and laid-back vibes at Beaucoup
109 / PURVEYOR Local livestock from Studley Farms
110 / INSIDER A chill in the air heralds the VisArts Chili Throwdown.
