October 2024 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Justin Vaughan

In This Issue

72 / Deftly Woven Presenting the winners of the 2024 Shann Palmer Poetry Contest

76 / Hospitals to Hospitality In a quirk of coincidence, adaptive reuse has seen several Richmond medical centers become residences. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

84 / Your Voice, Your Vote A guide to the 2024 Richmond elections By Sarah Huffman, Rachel Kester, Laura Anders Lee, Mark Newton and D. Hunter Reardon

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Homelessness, trains and a vibe check

26 / EDUCATION SOL scores and student lunches

28 / CIVICS A new PBS docuseries features area high schoolers.

30 / POLITICS Highlighting the role of nonwhite voters

34 / FLASHBACK John Bell’s mighty mansion and “folly”

112 / PARTING SHOT Black cats find homes on Friday the 13th.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / DATEBOOK ArtoberVA, Sportable’s Adaptive Sports Festival, two dark comedies, Nightmare Weekend, a Caribbean dance celebration and opera’s rockstar bad boy

42 / SPECIAL EVENTS Pumpkin picking at local patches

43 / HAPPENINGS 20 things to do around the region this month

44 / PROFILE New music from bolero rock group Miramar

46 / SPOTLIGHT The nation’s longest-running tattoo convention

48 / SPOTLIGHT Local author Lamar Giles’ latest novel

LIVING

52 / SHOP TALK Studio Two Three’s latest venture

54 / GIVING BACK Election officers power the polls.

56 / ENCORE A new podcast combats ageism.

58 / TRAVEL Sip around the state during Virginia Wine Month.

62 / HEALTH ChildSavers’ fresh start after a century

64 / FAMILY Looking ahead to higher education

EAT & DRINK

98 / IN DEPTH Good things come from local grains.

100 / AROUND TOWN Food events, best bites and a 30-year-old pizza shop

102 / SPOTLIGHT Behind the buzz at Black Heath Meadery with Bill Cavender

104 / SPECIALS Celebrating the Day of the Dead with traditional treats

106 / Q&A Vintage sips with sommelier Grayum Vickers

108 / 5 FAVES Dishing on dumplings

108 / OPEN TAB Fruity flavors and laid-back vibes at Beaucoup

109 / PURVEYOR Local livestock from Studley Farms

110 / INSIDER A chill in the air heralds the VisArts Chili Throwdown.

