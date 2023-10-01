October 2023 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

In This Issue

76 / Best Unpublished Novel Read the first chapter of “Burn” by Alexis Stratton, winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s 2023 Best Unpublished Novel contest.

82 / Speaking to the Moment Poet Nikki Giovanni embraces her contradictions. By Claire Fortier

88 / The Last Straw Teaching is more challenging than ever — but opportunities abound for those willing to step in. By Laura Anders Lee

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / EDUCATION Saint Gertrude students relocate to a $35M Goochland building.

28 / DEVELOPMENT The GreenCity project grows.

28 / EDUCATION Orchard House rebrands.

30 / Q&A Central Virginia Transportation Authority hires its first executive director.

32 / PROFILE A stylist provides more than a makeover for youth in crisis.

36 / ENVIRONMENT Bringing back the American shad

40 / FLASHBACK A new book helps us get to know Poe.

112 / PARTING SHOT Marcus-David Peters Circle reopens.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / DATEBOOK Virginia Opera presents “Siegfried”; the 19th annual Richmond Folk Festival takes over the riverfront; Nightmare Weekend Richmond creeps into the Greater Richmond Convention Center; “Frozen” opens at the Altria Theater; The New Theatre at Firehouse premieres “Berta, Berta”; “Art-Motifs” celebrates autos at Artspace; and ArtoberVA offers everything, everywhere, all at once.

47 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

48 / SPOTLIGHT Mark Linkous’ final Sparklehorse album debuts.

50 / SPOTLIGHT Cadence Theatre Co.’s inaugural film festival

52 / SPOTLIGHT Amanda Thorp’s unsung impact on Richmond entertainment

LIVING

58 / SHOP TALK Self-expression is a hallmark of West End Needlepoint.

60 / TRY THIS Orienteering courses can point you in the right direction.

62 / ENCORE Naborforce helps older adults stay independent.

64 / TRAVEL Bristol offers Appalachian adventures and the roots of country music.

68 / FAMILY A beacon of hope for those who experience infant death or miscarriage

EAT & DRINK

98 / PERSPECTIVE Ghostly dining encounters and (possibly) cursed spaces

100 / INGREDIENT Sweet potatoes are the foundation for fall dishes.

102 / SPOTLIGHT Megan Lee Hopkins of Celladora Wines shares a few of her favorite things.

104 / SPECIALS Truckle Cheesemongers celebrates raclette season.

106 / Q&A Meet the chief bottle officer at The Roosevelt.

108 / 5 FAVES Coffee drinks with character and caffeine

108 / PURVEYOR Hurricane Mike’s hot sauces range from sweet to heat.

109 / OPEN TAB Bourbon cocktails are calling.

110 / IN DEPTH Two mutual aid groups introduce a community food hub in North Side.

