October 2023 Issue

Illustration by Victoria Borges
In This Issue
76 / Best Unpublished Novel Read the first chapter of “Burn” by Alexis Stratton, winner of James River Writers’ and Richmond magazine’s 2023 Best Unpublished Novel contest.
82 / Speaking to the Moment Poet Nikki Giovanni embraces her contradictions. By Claire Fortier
88 / The Last Straw Teaching is more challenging than ever — but opportunities abound for those willing to step in. By Laura Anders Lee
UPFRONT
18 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
24 / EDUCATION Saint Gertrude students relocate to a $35M Goochland building.
28 / DEVELOPMENT The GreenCity project grows.
28 / EDUCATION Orchard House rebrands.
30 / Q&A Central Virginia Transportation Authority hires its first executive director.
32 / PROFILE A stylist provides more than a makeover for youth in crisis.
36 / ENVIRONMENT Bringing back the American shad
40 / FLASHBACK A new book helps us get to know Poe.
112 / PARTING SHOT Marcus-David Peters Circle reopens.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
44 / DATEBOOK Virginia Opera presents “Siegfried”; the 19th annual Richmond Folk Festival takes over the riverfront; Nightmare Weekend Richmond creeps into the Greater Richmond Convention Center; “Frozen” opens at the Altria Theater; The New Theatre at Firehouse premieres “Berta, Berta”; “Art-Motifs” celebrates autos at Artspace; and ArtoberVA offers everything, everywhere, all at once.
47 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
48 / SPOTLIGHT Mark Linkous’ final Sparklehorse album debuts.
50 / SPOTLIGHT Cadence Theatre Co.’s inaugural film festival
52 / SPOTLIGHT Amanda Thorp’s unsung impact on Richmond entertainment
LIVING
58 / SHOP TALK Self-expression is a hallmark of West End Needlepoint.
60 / TRY THIS Orienteering courses can point you in the right direction.
62 / ENCORE Naborforce helps older adults stay independent.
64 / TRAVEL Bristol offers Appalachian adventures and the roots of country music.
68 / FAMILY A beacon of hope for those who experience infant death or miscarriage
EAT & DRINK
98 / PERSPECTIVE Ghostly dining encounters and (possibly) cursed spaces
100 / INGREDIENT Sweet potatoes are the foundation for fall dishes.
102 / SPOTLIGHT Megan Lee Hopkins of Celladora Wines shares a few of her favorite things.
104 / SPECIALS Truckle Cheesemongers celebrates raclette season.
106 / Q&A Meet the chief bottle officer at The Roosevelt.
108 / 5 FAVES Coffee drinks with character and caffeine
108 / PURVEYOR Hurricane Mike’s hot sauces range from sweet to heat.
109 / OPEN TAB Bourbon cocktails are calling.
110 / IN DEPTH Two mutual aid groups introduce a community food hub in North Side.
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!