October 2022 Issue

72 / One Thing, After Another From the Martin Agency to the metaphysical, Stephen Hawley Martin blazes a trail. By Tharon Giddens

78 / Upping the Game Through signature events and programs such as the Monument Avenue 10K, the Richmond Marathon and Bike Walk RVA, Richmond Sports Backers has helped transform the region into an active community over the past 30 years. By Paula Peters Chambers

86 / Smoke Screen Culture wars, the pandemic and the ensuing politicization of public schools overlook the biggest problem facing K-12 education — underfunding. By Scott Bass

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Environment The city gears up to fight climate change, setting a goal of “net zero” emissions by 2050.

26 / Media Radio veterans launch a new online station, The Breeze.

26 / Biotechnology A federal grant aims to boost Petersburg’s growing biotech industry.

28 / Q&A For the Rev. Hollie Woodruff, the abortion debate is about justice.

30 / My Take In this year’s midterm elections, all eyes are on Virginia’s suburban voters. By Stephen J. Farnsworth and Cassandra Atkinson

34 / News The city selects a developer to build a new ballpark-anchored Diamond District.

38 / Flashback The Poe Museum celebrates 100 years of broody literary excellence. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot The RVA Street Art Festival returns to where it all began.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Diversions Pusha T plays Brown’s Island, see the Sistine Chapel at Stony Point Fashion Park, Virginia Opera rides in on “The Valkyrie,” improv comedy in “Whose Live Anyway?” comes to Dominion Energy Center, and Chris Rock laughs it up at the Altria Theater.

45 / Q&A Blues guitarist Cedric Burnside builds on his family legacy with his own sounds.

46 / Profile Bio Ritmo celebrates more than three decades of salsa with a reunion party.

48 / Profile The ICA hosts a festival for prospective podcast producers.

LIVING

54 / Personal Style Guys in skirts and dresses make more than a fashion statement.

56 / Try This E-bikes give a jolt to your fitness regimen.

58 / Health Bon Secours bridges the gaps in providing health care services to residents of two underserved areas.

60 / Travel Play hard, eat well and have fun in Culpeper.

64 / Parenting A former teacher faces a choice: private or public education for her kindergartener? By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

98 / In Depth Explore the wineries of the Shenandoah Valley.

100 / Ingredient Pears mark the arrival of autumn

102 / Spotlight Donnie Glass, chef-owner of Grisette and Jardin

104 / Purveyor Stay fueled and crunchy with Rainbow Trout Granola.

104 / 5 Faves Salute the sammies — a collection of primo hoagies, heroes and subs.

106 / Q&A Crazy Rooster Brewing Powhatan

107 / Open Tab A lineup of not-so-average libations, just in time for spooky season

108 / Column An immigrant’s tale of Diwali, the most celebrated Indian holiday of the year By Keya Wingfield

