October 2021 Issue

70 / Up in Age, Up in Smoke As Virginia adapts to legal recreational use of marijuana, increasing numbers of seniors are likely to consume cannabis. We look at some of the potential health benefits and risks of marijuana use in older populations. By Tharon Giddens

78 / Culture and Community Nearly 90,000 people in the region identify as Hispanic or Latino. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we talk to six Richmonders who share their experiences and thoughts on their cultural identity. By Nicole Cohen

86 / Speaking His Truth Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams challenges Lost Cause mythology and weighs in on the issues of the day, no matter how controversial. By Rich Griset

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Community Boys & Girls Clubs open an East End teen center.

26 / Conservation Bandy Field Park gains a layer of protection.

28 / Q&A Rachel Douglas of The Innerwork Center talks about a program to bring mindfulness to RPS classrooms.

30 / My Take Beating the odds stacked against foster children and helping others along the way By Melvin Roy

34 / News Afghan refugees join a growing community in the region.

38 / Flashback Fifty years ago, 18- to 21-year-olds won the right to vote in presidential elections. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot Gen. Robert E. Lee departs Monument Avenue.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Datebook Patti LaBelle performs at the Altria Theater, a laugh fest comes to VSU, Machine Gun Kelly shoots into Virginia Credit Union Live!, Ansel Adams’ photographs at the VMFA, and The Brotherhood Singers appear at the Richmond Folk Festival.

45 / Q&A Former local weather forecaster Nikki-Dee Ray Wren returns to town with a children’s book about storms.

46 / Profile Musician and record label owner Matthew E. White’s latest solo album is getting lots of attention. Find out why.

48 / Spotlight The Richmond Ballet’s season has started, and its dance card is full.

LIVING

53 / Style Cuddle up with some cool and cozy must-haves for October.

56 / Try This Take the dog along on your next trail hike.

58 / Health Access to substance use treatment has expanded, but overdose deaths continue to rise in Virginia.

62 / Travel Sample corn mazes and pumpkin patches across the commonwealth.

64 / Parenting Uncover hidden relationships to build a better community. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

97 / Roundup Celebrate Virginia Wine Month.

100 / Ingredient Wild mushrooms add umami and magic in the kitchen.

102 / Spotlight Lamplighter Coffee Roasters’ Noelle Forest talks mugs, music and more.

104 / 5 Faves Gather ‘round these charcuterie boards for some serious shareable snacks.

104 / Purveyor Using family recipes, Lady Jamz bottles a cornucopia of jellies and butters.

106 / Q&A Richmond author Matt Siegel reveals “The Secret History of Food.”

107 / Open Tab Got eggs? Reach for the whites and get to shakin’.

108 / In-depth Belle Isle Moonshine adopts a new mindset and a lineup of seasonal releases. By Eileen Mellon

