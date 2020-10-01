October 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

VCU students mask up on campus as classes resume. (Photo by Jay Paul)

70 / Pandemic Semester Read first-person accounts from three college students who detail their first week back to school as they adjust to the “new normal” of life on campus during a pandemic, with COVID tests, mask requirements, quarantine dorms and prohibitions on parties. By Emily Carter, Olivia Diaz and Brandon Shillingford

78 / Meet the Candidates We interviewed the candidates running for Richmond mayor about some of the city’s most pressing issues. Read Q&As with Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean, Alexsis Rodgers and Levar Stoney.

86 / A Long, Dark Road As we approach a year since the pandemic’s onset, COVID-19’s long-term effects and implications are only now coming into focus. For many survivors, symptoms and issues may linger long after hospital discharge. Meet three local patients who are still working to regain strength months after battling the virus. By Tharon Giddens

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Media The city of Richmond’s new website features a virtual city hall, a modern user experience and more.

26 / Recreation The Virginia Capital Trail celebrates five years.

28 / News Pandemic uncertainty and ongoing protests fuel record gun sales.

30 / My Take The lie that affordable housing means “there goes the neighborhood” must be stopped. By Holly Rodriguez

34 / News Since acquiring two historic African American cemeteries, Enrichmond has been at odds with the volunteer group that has worked for years to restore and document the neglected sites.

38 / Flashback The Richmond trial and strange afterlives of three pirates and their fake doctor By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shot A bug’s life

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Diversions The 2nd Street Festival heads online, “Giant Insects” at the Science Museum of Virginia, Carpool Cinema at City Stadium and Samantha Fish at the Beacon Theatre.

44 / Spotlight The Richmond Folk Festival moves to television, radio and a screen near you.

46 / Profile Author John Englehardt has a lot to say about violence in his novel about a school shooting, “Bloomland.”

50 / Q&A Producer and Richmond resident Mark Richard talks about the new Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird,” starring Ethan Hawke and filmed in the region.

LIVING

55 / Style A new home accessories and menswear business got its start over coffee and sneakers.

58 / Fitness/Wellness Fall is a great time to explore some trails and learn about trees, courtesy of Richmond Tree Stewards.

60 / Health Richmond Academy of Medicine adapts to the pandemic and postpones its bicentennial celebration.

62 / Travel Immerse yourself in the season around Bath County and Hot Springs.

66 / Family Sports pull a family together and provide a welcome escape from COVID-19 stresses. By Jason Tesauro

EAT & DRINK

111 / Perspective Meal-prep services offer alternatives to cooking in and dining out.

114 / Ingredient Pumpkin

116 / Explore A bite of German cuisine and culture

118 / Open Tab The versatile martini

120 / 5 Faves A top apple-producing state, Virginia is home to a cornucopia of ciders.

120 / Purveyor Rooted Delights makes vegan cheese for the masses.

122 / Insider A community collective switches gears to distribute food to Richmond’s public housing communities. By Eileen Mellon

