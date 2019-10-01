October 2019 Issue

× Expand High school students (from left) Quaree Reid and Valeria Mejia of Richmond Community, Suzanne Donaldson of Atlee, Nikolas Dore of Glen Allen and Kaylan Dunning of Varina (Photo by Kim Frost)

70 / Hope, Healing and Ghosts Central State Hospital is set to mark its 150th anniversary in 2020 with reflections on its sometimes sordid history and optimism over its forthcoming new facility. By Tharon Giddens

78 / Changing History Jamie Bosket, president and CEO of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, is bringing the past into the future. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

86 / What Makes a Great High School? Experts, administrators, teachers and students weigh in on factors that go beyond rankings and test scores. By Paula Peters Chambers, Paul Karns, Leah Small and Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Media Podcasters preach early retirement through frugality and savings.

28 / Politics Eight City Council candidates contend for a district at the center of Richmond.

30 / Development Public vetting of the Navy Hill plan for downtown gets underway.

32 / My Take Street secrets from a ride-sharing superhero By Mark Jordan

36 / News An immigration meeting could have ended a Honduran woman’s time in sanctuary, her lawyer says.

40 / Picture This The 10th anniversary of Dominion Energy Center

42 / Flashback John Brown still captivates after 160 years. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Look Back Catching up with John Marshall graduate Mercedes Hanks

A&E

46 / Best of 7 Miranda Sings at the Carpenter Theatre, “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Altria Theater, E.U. go-goes to the 2nd Street Festival, the dead have their day at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, Lyrics Born at The Broadberry, and Beausoleil shines at the Richmond Folk Festival.

50 / Q&A A defunct horror movie showcase and its host reappear to scare a laugh out of you.

52 / Spotlight Author Clay McLeod Chapman talks about his latest novel, “The Remaking,” and writing for Marvel Comics.

54 / Music Walter Scott of the R&B trio The Whispers talks about keeping the band together, knowing when to stop and that music video.

LIVING

59 / Style Setting the table at harvest time

62 / Fitness & Wellness Jay Corley is a professional cornhole player.

64 / Health A Midlothian family wants to put pediatric cancer on the run.

66 / Family There are no perfect parents, except on social media. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

113 / Review The Mantu

116 / Ingredient Sorghum, the ancient grain

118 / Around Town Explore Korean, Thai and Salvadoran cuisine at three area eateries.

120 / 5 Faves Dine for a deal with weekly prix fixe menus.

122 / Profile Getting buzzy with Lamplighter head roaster Alan Smith

123 / Quick Take West Coast seafood shines at Mariscos El Barco.

124/ Insider Richmond Public Schools debuts a chef-driven program that aims to reform school lunches. By Eileen Mellon

DINE

8 / Wine Down Grape-centric destinations in Richmond and beyond By Piet E. Jones

9 / Cheese School Who says it’s just for eating? Lessons in cheese making By Stephanie Ganz

12 / Teenage Dream Virginia wine moves out of its awkward stage and works to find its footing. By Laura Sant

14 / Authority Figures Area experts share their stories from the worlds of wine and cheese. By Stephanie Ganz and Laura Sant

20 / Good Milk, Good Cheese After a decade in dairy, Caromont Farm looks to the future of cheese production. By Eileen Mellon

