October 2018 Issue

× Expand Abbie Arevalo Herrera and her children (Photo by Carlos Bernate)

70 / Well-Versed Read the top selections from the biennial James River Writers/Richmond Magazine Shann Palmer Poetry Contest.

74 / Who Runs Our Schools? (Part 1 of 2) As Virginia’s 25th superintendent of public instruction, James Lane has a major mission: making learning fun for every child. By Jack Cooksey

80 / Portraits of the Past George O. Brown’s Jackson Ward photo studio cast countless images of black Richmonders and Virginians in the early 20th century. By Samantha Willis

In this month's Dine / Green Acres Farmers must combine science, marketing and business skills to thrive. By Eileen Mellon

88 / Within These Walls In the confines of a Richmond church, undocumented immigrant Abbie Arevalo Herrera and her lawyer, Alina Kilpatrick, have become symbols of the fight for domestic violence asylum. By Sarah King

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Agriculture Virginians cultivate prize pumpkins for the State Fair.

26 / Special Elections A look at who’s running for the Richmond School Board, Henrico Board of Supervisors and Chesterfield commonwealth’s attorney

28 / Politics Virginia races reflect national trends.

30 / News Tagging along with campaign volunteers in the 7th District congressional race

34 / My Take Let the voters redraw the political maps. By Rebecca Neale

38 / Flashback The Haymarket Theatre’s storied run. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

144 / Flip to the Back Author Steven K. Smith on choosing the indie route

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook Farah Yasmeen Shaikh swirls into the Richmond Folk Festival, Mary Chapin Carpenter comes home to Virginia, Steely Dan survives, Stokley Williams stakes out his own space at the Second Street Festival and the 13th Annual Halloween Parade returns to Oregon Hill.

45 / Q&A Author Virginia Pye shares the inspirations that led to nine short stories about being happy.

46 / Spotlight Indoor murals debut at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, inspired by art and artifacts on display.

48 / Profile Local musicians at a floating jam session now have a place to call home.

LIVING

53 / Shop Talk Fashion with a healthy focus for Runway 2 Life

56 / Style Retro pieces to evoke a Midcentury Modern mood

58 / Family Tips for couples facing a medical crisis, from spouses who have been there. By James Warren

62 / Travel Fine arts and food around Norfolk’s NEON District

66 / Health The United Network for Organ Sharing celebrates the lives of organ donors and their recipients.

68 / Picture This A fundraising gala for the Kawasaki Disease Foundation and making history fun for Gabriel Week

DINING

129 / Review Longoven

132 / Ingredient The beauty and big flavor of heirloom beans

134 / 5 Faves Aromatized wines help kick local cocktails up a notch

134 / Purveyor The team behind Do the Jerk-ey

136 / Back of House The nonstop baking journey of Red Cap Patisserie’s Martine Wladar

138 / Front of House Vanna Hem makes a convincing case for fermented milk.

140 / Insider A new Virginia-based nonprofit develops to support the regional grain economy. By Stephanie Ganz